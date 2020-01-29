https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/MIAMI-71-VIRGINIA-TECH-61-15012167.php
MIAMI 71, VIRGINIA TECH 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horne
|37
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Nolley
|27
|6-15
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|14
|Radford
|27
|9-12
|4-5
|3-8
|1
|4
|22
|Cattoor
|23
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|6
|Alleyne
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|Cone
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Wilkins
|13
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Bede
|4
|1-6
|1-4
|1-2
|8
|1
|3
|Ojiako
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|5-9
|7-29
|14
|19
|61
Percentages: FG .407, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Cattoor 2-3, Horne 2-3, Nolley 2-6, Alleyne 1-2, Wilkins 1-5, Bede 0-1, Cone 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bede 2, Horne 2, Cattoor).
Turnovers: 12 (Bede 6, Cattoor, Cone, Horne, Nolley, Ojiako, Radford).
Steals: 10 (Radford 3, Bede 2, Wilkins 2, Cattoor, Nolley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Vasiljevic
|38
|7-16
|2-4
|0-7
|1
|1
|18
|Beverly
|32
|4-8
|4-4
|0-3
|6
|2
|13
|Waardenburg
|32
|3-4
|2-3
|0-6
|1
|2
|9
|Wong
|29
|3-7
|3-3
|1-1
|1
|1
|10
|Miller
|26
|5-6
|1-1
|1-9
|0
|3
|11
|McGusty
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Walker
|13
|3-6
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Stone
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|13-16
|5-33
|10
|12
|71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Vasiljevic 2-8, Beverly 1-1, Waardenburg 1-1, McGusty 1-2, Wong 1-2, Stone 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 2, Miller, Wong).
Turnovers: 15 (Beverly 4, McGusty 4, Miller 2, Vasiljevic 2, Waardenburg 2, Wong).
Steals: 6 (Beverly 3, Vasiljevic 2, Waardenburg).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Virginia Tech
|25
|36
|—
|61
|Miami
|44
|27
|—
|71
.
