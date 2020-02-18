Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Desir 20 2-5 0-1 0-3 0 3 4
Jones 20 2-4 0-0 1-3 1 3 4
Core 36 3-8 2-2 0-2 1 4 8
Melton 35 9-14 2-2 1-4 4 2 24
Randolph 37 10-14 1-3 2-2 1 3 21
Moragne 34 3-5 3-6 2-5 0 2 9
Myles 17 0-4 1-2 0-0 1 1 1
Murray 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-54 9-16 6-19 8 18 71

Percentages: FG .537, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Melton 4-9, Randolph 0-1, Myles 0-3, Core 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Melton 5, Core 2, Desir 2, Jones 2, Myles 2, Randolph 2, Moragne).

Steals: 10 (Melton 4, Core 2, Moragne 2, Randolph 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MD.-EASTERN SHORE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cheeseman 22 5-13 2-3 4-8 1 1 12
Gyamfi 25 3-3 3-6 4-6 0 2 9
Anderson 33 4-8 2-2 0-0 2 1 13
Frost 30 3-8 0-0 1-4 8 2 7
Phillip 29 4-11 4-4 2-8 3 3 14
Bartley 19 4-6 0-0 0-1 5 2 11
Prevost 18 3-5 1-3 4-6 0 2 7
Guy 15 4-5 0-0 1-1 0 0 8
Voyles 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 30-60 12-18 16-35 20 13 81

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Anderson 3-4, Bartley 3-4, Phillip 2-7, Frost 1-5, Cheeseman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Phillip 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Anderson 3, Frost 3, Bartley 2, Gyamfi 2, Phillip 2, Prevost 2, Guy).

Steals: 9 (Phillip 3, Frost 2, Anderson, Cheeseman, Gyamfi, Voyles).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida A&M 31 40 71
Md.-Eastern Shore 31 50 81

A_660 (5,500).