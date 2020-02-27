Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ALBANY (NY) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 10-10 7 0 23

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MASS.-LOWELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Withers 31 8-12 0-1 0-6 5 3 19
Lutete 26 7-12 0-2 3-9 3 1 16
Mitchell 20 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 3 2
Noel 35 4-8 5-7 1-6 3 1 13
Gantz 30 10-12 1-2 3-4 4 1 21
Thomas 26 3-6 1-2 0-4 2 0 10
Blunt 19 2-5 1-2 1-2 3 3 5
Totals 200 35-60 10-20 8-34 22 13 88

Percentages: FG .583, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Withers 3-3, Thomas 3-6, Lutete 2-2, Mitchell 0-1, Noel 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers).

Turnovers: 10 (Mitchell 3, Lutete 2, Noel 2, Gantz, Withers).

Steals: 10 (Withers 3, Gantz 2, Lutete 2, Noel 2, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Albany (NY) 35 34 23
Mass.-Lowell 39 49 88

A_819 (6,496).