FG FT Reb
VILLANOVA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moore 31 6-16 0-0 1-6 2 1 14
Swider 29 5-9 0-0 1-5 0 4 14
Gillespie 28 2-9 0-0 0-5 3 5 6
Robinson-Earl 27 1-5 1-1 4-11 1 1 3
Samuels 25 5-11 0-2 0-2 1 2 10
Bey 24 4-9 0-0 3-5 2 4 9
Antoine 20 0-6 2-2 0-1 0 4 2
Slater 14 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Cosby-Roundtree 2 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-68 3-5 10-38 9 24 60

Percentages: FG .353, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Swider 4-8, Gillespie 2-6, Moore 2-9, Bey 1-3, Slater 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-3, Antoine 0-4, Samuels 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson-Earl).

Turnovers: 12 (Swider 4, Robinson-Earl 3, Moore 2, Bey, Cosby-Roundtree, Gillespie).

Steals: 5 (Moore 2, Antoine, Bey, Slater).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MARQUETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McEwen 36 5-12 10-13 0-4 0 3 22
John 33 2-4 2-3 2-10 1 1 6
Bailey 30 0-3 2-2 3-3 2 1 2
Howard 30 7-20 12-12 0-8 1 5 29
Anim 23 3-6 0-0 2-4 0 3 6
Elliott 23 2-4 0-0 0-4 4 0 4
Cain 10 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Torrence 8 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Morrow 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-54 26-30 7-38 9 13 71

Percentages: FG .370, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Howard 3-12, McEwen 2-5, Cain 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Bailey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (John 4, Bailey, McEwen, Morrow).

Turnovers: 10 (Howard 3, Cain 2, McEwen 2, Anim, Bailey, Elliott).

Steals: 8 (Howard 2, McEwen 2, Bailey, Cain, Elliott, John).

Technical Fouls: None.

Villanova 29 31 60
Marquette 46 25 71

A_17,856 (17,500).