MAINE 104, MASS.-LOWELL 98, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lutete
|42
|8-15
|8-11
|4-9
|0
|2
|29
|Withers
|40
|5-6
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|3
|13
|Noel
|36
|9-17
|4-7
|0-4
|5
|4
|26
|Mitchell
|32
|4-8
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|5
|11
|Owens
|30
|0-6
|3-4
|1-2
|9
|3
|3
|Gantz
|28
|4-7
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|5
|12
|Blunt
|16
|2-2
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|225
|32-61
|22-30
|7-26
|21
|26
|98
Percentages: FG .525, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Lutete 5-10, Noel 4-8, Withers 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Gantz 1-4, Owens 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Withers 2, Lutete, Noel).
Turnovers: 18 (Noel 7, Owens 4, Lutete 3, Blunt 2, Withers 2).
Steals: 8 (Blunt 3, Withers 3, Mitchell, Owens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MAINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|El Darwich
|44
|10-21
|12-13
|1-9
|10
|3
|36
|Fleming
|42
|6-10
|0-2
|2-4
|4
|4
|14
|Larsson
|29
|6-9
|0-0
|3-3
|3
|3
|12
|Stumer
|26
|2-3
|5-7
|0-4
|2
|1
|9
|Prijovic
|24
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Okoh
|19
|5-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|14
|Ingo
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|Iluyomade
|9
|1-1
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Antoms
|8
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Yagodin
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Wright-McLeish
|6
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|225
|34-65
|25-33
|9-34
|22
|25
|104
Percentages: FG .523, FT .758.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (El Darwich 4-9, Okoh 2-2, Fleming 2-3, Yagodin 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-3, Larsson 0-1, Stumer 0-1, Prijovic 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Fleming, Ingo, Prijovic).
Turnovers: 13 (El Darwich 2, Fleming 2, Ingo 2, Larsson 2, Prijovic 2, Okoh, Stumer, Yagodin).
Steals: 7 (Fleming 3, El Darwich 2, Antoms, Larsson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mass.-Lowell
|43
|43
|12
|—
|98
|Maine
|49
|37
|18
|—
|104
A_725 (5,800).