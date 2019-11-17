https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/MAC-Individual-Leaders-14841435.php
MAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|11
|227
|1,284
|21
|116.7
|Patterson,Buffalo
|10
|222
|1,136
|7
|113.6
|Ward,Central Mich.
|9
|151
|968
|14
|107.6
|Koback,Toledo
|10
|165
|1,066
|10
|106.6
|Huntley,Ball St.
|10
|194
|949
|7
|94.9
|Harbison,Northern Ill.
|10
|200
|909
|8
|90.9
|Marks,Buffalo
|10
|185
|783
|6
|78.3
|Lewis,Central Mich.
|11
|148
|822
|9
|74.7
|Rourke,Ohio
|10
|126
|718
|10
|71.8
|Seymour,Toledo
|10
|139
|693
|4
|69.3
|Allison,Ohio
|9
|110
|577
|2
|64.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Crum,Kent St.
|10
|237
|160
|2
|1,767
|15
|149.3
|Plitt,Ball St.
|10
|306
|196
|7
|2,393
|20
|146.7
|Glass III,Eastern Mich.
|9
|290
|189
|8
|2,237
|16
|142.7
|Wassink,Western Mich.
|11
|338
|205
|7
|2,719
|19
|142.6
|Rourke,Ohio
|10
|262
|157
|5
|2,101
|13
|139.8
|Gabbert,Miami (OH)
|10
|229
|123
|6
|1,734
|9
|125.0
|Bowers,Northern Ill.
|9
|287
|166
|8
|2,130
|7
|122.7
|Nelson,Akron
|8
|241
|135
|6
|1,618
|10
|121.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Pimpleton,Central Mich.
|11
|69
|738
|6.3
|Hall,Ball St.
|10
|52
|608
|5.2
|Morris,Bowling Green
|10
|48
|528
|4.8
|McKoy,Kent St.
|9
|40
|525
|4.4
|Drummond,Eastern Mich.
|10
|43
|395
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Pimpleton,Central Mich.
|11
|69
|738
|67.1
|Sullivan,Central Mich.
|10
|42
|629
|62.9
|Hall,Ball St.
|10
|52
|608
|60.8
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Banks,Miami (OH)
|8
|4
|13
|0
|.5
|Phillips,Ball St.
|10
|4
|0
|0
|.4
|Banks,Buffalo
|10
|3
|70
|1
|.3
|Brown,Miami (OH)
|10
|3
|104
|2
|.3
|Parker,Kent St.
|10
|3
|21
|0
|.3
|Robinson,Toledo
|10
|3
|49
|0
|.3
|Uzodinma,Ball St.
|10
|3
|66
|0
|.3
|Brown,Central Mich.
|11
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Lupro,Western Mich.
|11
|3
|53
|0
|.3
|McCoy,Central Mich.
|9
|2
|16
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Thomas,Miami (OH)
|10
|12
|163
|13.6
|Pimpleton,Central Mich.
|11
|18
|174
|9.7
|Maddox,Toledo
|10
|13
|110
|8.5
|Rogers,Bowling Green
|10
|15
|82
|5.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Mixon,Western Mich.
|11
|24
|674
|28.1
|Mathison,Akron
|9
|17
|435
|25.6
|Knock,Ohio
|10
|21
|519
|24.7
|Parker,Kent St.
|10
|21
|508
|24.2
|Dunner,Ball St.
|10
|29
|695
|24.0
|Jones,Toledo
|10
|14
|331
|23.6
|Denley,Bowling Green
|10
|15
|318
|21.2
|Knight,Akron
|10
|12
|251
|20.9
|Thomas,Miami (OH)
|10
|19
|384
|20.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Kramer,Miami (OH)
|10
|58
|43.9
|Adams,Kent St.
|10
|49
|42.6
|Julien,Eastern Mich.
|10
|39
|42.5
|Ference,Northern Ill.
|10
|54
|42.1
|Farkas,Ohio
|10
|41
|41.5
|Snyder,Ball St.
|10
|42
|41.5
|Mihalic,Western Mich.
|11
|40
|41.4
|Naranjo,Bowling Green
|10
|58
|40.5
|Wieland,Akron
|10
|60
|37.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Trickett,Kent St.
|10
|20
|24
|.833
|2.00
|Sloman,Miami (OH)
|10
|17
|20
|.850
|1.70
|Rimmler,Ball St.
|10
|14
|21
|.667
|1.40
|Richardso,Northern Ill.
|10
|12
|16
|.750
|1.20
|Tice,Central Mich.
|10
|12
|20
|.600
|1.20
|Zervos,Ohio
|10
|11
|15
|.733
|1.10
|Ryland,Eastern Mich.
|10
|10
|14
|.714
|1.00
|McNulty,Buffalo
|10
|9
|14
|.643
|.90
|Davis,Toledo
|10
|8
|12
|.667
|.80
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ward,Central Mich.
|9
|968
|284
|0
|0
|0
|179
|1,252
|139.11
|Patterson,Buffalo
|10
|1,136
|174
|0
|16
|0
|233
|1,326
|132.60
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|11
|1,284
|48
|0
|0
|0
|240
|1,332
|121.09
|Koback,Toledo
|10
|1,066
|69
|0
|0
|0
|173
|1,135
|113.50
|Lewis,Central Mich.
|11
|822
|136
|0
|290
|0
|180
|1,248
|113.45
|Mixon,Western Mich.
|11
|47
|477
|46
|674
|0
|78
|1,244
|113.09
|Denley,Bowling Green
|10
|463
|263
|0
|318
|0
|137
|1,044
|104.40
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Rourke,Ohio
|10
|388
|2,819
|281.9
|Glass III,Eastern Mich.
|9
|372
|2,514
|279.3
|Wassink,Western Mich.
|11
|393
|2,986
|271.5
|Plitt,Ball St.
|10
|377
|2,506
|250.6
|Bowers,Northern Ill.
|9
|321
|2,019
|224.3
|Crum,Kent St.
|10
|354
|2,175
|217.5
|Nelson,Akron
|8
|327
|1,739
|217.4
|Gabbert,Miami (OH)
|10
|292
|1,793
|179.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|126
|11.5
|Ward,Central Mich.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|90
|10.0
|Trickett,Kent St.
|10
|26
|20
|24
|86
|8.6
|Rimmler,Ball St.
|10
|37
|14
|21
|79
|7.9
|Sloman,Miami (OH)
|10
|25
|17
|20
|76
|7.6
|Tice,Central Mich.
|10
|37
|12
|20
|73
|7.3
|Koback,Toledo
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|Zervos,Ohio
|10
|35
|11
|15
|68
|6.8
View Comments