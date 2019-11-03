G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Koback,Toledo 8 150 985 8 123.1
Bellamy,Western Mich. 9 168 1,055 17 117.2
Patterson,Buffalo 9 192 995 7 110.6
Ward,Central Mich. 8 127 863 10 107.9
Huntley,Ball St. 8 152 723 5 90.4
Harbison,Northern Ill. 9 168 741 7 82.3
Marks,Buffalo 9 170 730 5 81.1
Lewis,Central Mich. 10 139 788 9 78.8
Allison,Ohio 7 94 475 2 67.9
Rourke,Ohio 8 97 536 8 67.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Guadagni,Toledo 6 122 79 2 1,099 8 158.8
Plitt,Ball St. 8 259 168 6 1,977 17 146.0
Wassink,Western Mich. 9 280 169 7 2,273 16 142.4
Rourke,Ohio 8 206 122 5 1,743 10 141.5
Crum,Kent St. 8 194 130 1 1,345 10 141.2
Glass III,Eastern Mich. 8 265 169 8 1,991 16 140.8
Bowers,Northern Ill. 8 261 151 8 1,947 6 122.0
Nelson,Akron 7 208 115 5 1,330 8 116.9

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Pimpleton,Central Mich. 10 62 653 6.2
Hall,Ball St. 8 44 449 5.5
McKoy,Kent St. 8 40 525 5.0
Morris,Bowling Green 9 44 515 4.9

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
McKoy,Kent St. 8 40 525 65.6
Pimpleton,Central Mich. 10 62 653 65.3
Ricci,Western Mich. 9 40 551 61.2
Sullivan,Central Mich. 9 35 544 60.4

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Phillips,Ball St. 8 4 0 0 .5
Robinson,Toledo 8 3 49 0 .4
Uzodinma,Ball St. 8 3 66 0 .4
Banks,Miami (OH) 6 2 0 0 .3
Lupro,Western Mich. 9 3 53 0 .3
Brown,Miami (OH) 8 2 25 1 .3
Cosby,Ball St. 8 2 0 0 .3
McCoy,Central Mich. 8 2 16 0 .3
Parker,Kent St. 8 2 23 0 .3
Wilborn,Ball St. 8 2 4 0 .3
Womack,Toledo 8 2 5 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Thomas,Miami (OH) 8 10 119 11.9
Maddox,Toledo 8 12 113 9.4
Pimpleton,Central Mich. 10 17 154 9.1
Rogers,Bowling Green 9 13 57 4.4
Tucker,Northern Ill. 9 11 47 4.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Mixon,Western Mich. 9 19 602 31.7
Mathison,Akron 9 17 435 25.6
Knock,Ohio 8 16 399 24.9
Jones,Toledo 8 14 331 23.6
Parker,Kent St. 8 14 323 23.1
Braswell,Central Mich. 10 13 289 22.2
Dunner,Ball St. 8 20 435 21.8
Denley,Bowling Green 9 15 318 21.2
Thomas,Miami (OH) 8 17 350 20.6
Drummond,Eastern Mich. 9 11 214 19.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Kramer,Miami (OH) 8 49 45.5
Adams,Kent St. 8 40 42.6
Buell,Central Mich. 10 36 42.5
Ference,Northern Ill. 9 51 42.0
Julien,Eastern Mich. 9 37 42.0
Snyder,Ball St. 8 36 41.7
Farkas,Ohio 8 34 41.3
Naranjo,Bowling Green 9 54 40.7
Mihalic,Western Mich. 9 33 40.3
Wieland,Akron 9 56 37.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Sloman,Miami (OH) 8 15 18 .833 1.88
Trickett,Kent St. 8 15 19 .789 1.88
Rimmler,Ball St. 8 10 17 .588 1.25
Richardso,Northern Ill. 9 11 15 .733 1.22
Tice,Central Mich. 9 11 19 .579 1.22
Zervos,Ohio 8 9 12 .750 1.13
Ryland,Eastern Mich. 9 10 14 .714 1.11
Davis,Toledo 8 8 12 .667 1.00
Kapps,Western Mich. 9 7 10 .700 .78
McNulty,Buffalo 9 7 12 .583 .78

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ward,Central Mich. 8 863 254 0 0 0 151 1,117 139.63
Koback,Toledo 8 985 62 0 0 0 157 1,047 130.88
Patterson,Buffalo 9 995 162 0 16 0 202 1,173 130.33
Bellamy,Western Mich. 9 1,055 37 0 0 0 179 1,092 121.33
Mixon,Western Mich. 9 0 370 42 602 0 54 1,014 112.67
Lewis,Central Mich. 10 788 138 0 130 0 164 1,056 105.60
Denley,Bowling Green 9 358 230 0 318 0 120 906 100.67

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Rourke,Ohio 8 303 2,279 284.9
Glass III,Eastern Mich. 8 339 2,185 273.1
Wassink,Western Mich. 9 324 2,392 265.8
Plitt,Ball St. 8 318 2,067 258.4
Guadagni,Toledo 6 185 1,431 238.5
Bowers,Northern Ill. 8 294 1,839 229.9
Crum,Kent St. 8 286 1,719 214.9
Nelson,Akron 7 287 1,451 207.3
Gabbert,Miami (OH) 8 253 1,435 179.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Bellamy,Western Mich. 9 0 0 0 102 11.3
Ward,Central Mich. 8 0 0 0 66 8.3
Trickett,Kent St. 8 20 15 19 65 8.1
Sloman,Miami (OH) 8 17 15 18 62 7.8
Koback,Toledo 8 0 0 0 60 7.5
Tice,Central Mich. 9 33 11 19 66 7.3
Rimmler,Ball St. 8 28 10 17 58 7.3
Zervos,Ohio 8 28 9 12 55 6.9
Tuggle,Ohio 7 0 0 0 48 6.9