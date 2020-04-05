https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Kings-Stax-15180151.php
Los Angeles Kings Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|70
|21
|41
|62
|6
|16
|7
|1
|5
|135
|.156
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|70
|17
|26
|43
|1
|14
|6
|0
|3
|142
|.120
|F
|23
|Dustin Brown
|66
|17
|18
|35
|-1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|169
|.101
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|67
|7
|28
|35
|-16
|36
|5
|0
|2
|141
|.050
|F
|73
|Tyler Toffoli
|58
|18
|16
|34
|-4
|16
|4
|0
|3
|165
|.109
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|69
|11
|21
|32
|-10
|29
|2
|2
|2
|148
|.074
|F
|77
|Jeff Carter
|60
|17
|10
|27
|-21
|36
|3
|0
|7
|182
|.093
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|70
|5
|19
|24
|-12
|26
|0
|0
|0
|127
|.039
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|65
|6
|17
|23
|-4
|20
|2
|2
|0
|87
|.069
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|70
|4
|14
|18
|16
|10
|0
|0
|0
|112
|.036
|F
|10
|Michael Amadio
|68
|6
|10
|16
|-11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|99
|.061
|D
|15
|Ben Hutton
|65
|4
|12
|16
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.035
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|53
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|45
|0
|0
|0
|89
|.067
|F
|74
|Nikolai Prokhorkin
|43
|4
|10
|14
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|63
|.063
|F
|22
|Trevor Lewis
|56
|6
|6
|12
|-7
|16
|0
|0
|1
|92
|.065
|F
|51
|Austin Wagner
|65
|6
|5
|11
|-5
|39
|0
|0
|0
|124
|.048
|F
|17
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|17
|3
|6
|9
|-10
|12
|1
|0
|0
|35
|.086
|F
|29
|Martin Frk
|17
|6
|2
|8
|-1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|26
|.231
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|45
|3
|5
|8
|-9
|47
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|41
|1
|7
|8
|-9
|17
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.017
|F
|42
|Gabriel Vilardi
|10
|3
|4
|7
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.158
|F
|64
|Matt Luff
|18
|1
|4
|5
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|15
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.158
|D
|6
|Joakim Ryan
|35
|1
|4
|5
|-10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|F
|38
|Carl Grundstrom
|13
|0
|4
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|20
|Derek Forbort
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|D
|2
|Paul LaDue
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|33
|Tobias Bjornfot
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|34
|Kale Clague
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Tim Schaller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|177
|302
|479
|-127
|479
|33
|5
|28
|2325
|.076
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|209
|348
|557
|114
|523
|43
|1
|38
|2079
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|42
|2516
|2.79
|16
|22
|4
|1
|117
|1224
|0.904
|0
|1
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|20
|1201
|2.85
|8
|10
|2
|0
|57
|572
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cal Petersen
|8
|477
|2.64
|5
|3
|0
|0
|21
|269
|0.922
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4240
|2.79
|29
|35
|6
|1
|195
|2065
|.899
|177
|302
|479
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4240
|2.43
|41
|21
|8
|6
|170
|2318
|.924
|209
|348
|523
