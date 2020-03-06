https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-15110564.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|49
|32.3
|458-984
|.465
|103-278
|301-339
|.888
|1320
|26.9
|George
|40
|29.1
|277-645
|.429
|127-319
|153-174
|.879
|834
|20.9
|Williams
|59
|29.3
|364-872
|.417
|106-292
|278-322
|.863
|1112
|18.8
|Harrell
|61
|27.8
|458-790
|.580
|0-17
|223-338
|.660
|1139
|18.7
|Morris
|10
|28.9
|41-101
|.406
|15-50
|7-8
|.875
|104
|10.4
|Shamet
|45
|28.0
|144-338
|.426
|104-260
|52-58
|.897
|444
|9.9
|Jackson
|7
|20.1
|22-45
|.489
|10-25
|7-8
|.875
|61
|8.7
|Zubac
|62
|18.1
|200-330
|.606
|0-2
|102-135
|.756
|502
|8.1
|Beverley
|46
|27.2
|133-312
|.426
|71-193
|26-40
|.650
|363
|7.9
|Green
|53
|20.6
|119-289
|.412
|71-196
|32-44
|.727
|341
|6.4
|Harkless
|50
|22.8
|112-217
|.516
|27-73
|24-42
|.571
|275
|5.5
|Patterson
|50
|12.0
|74-185
|.400
|53-139
|27-34
|.794
|228
|4.6
|Kabengele
|12
|5.3
|14-32
|.438
|9-20
|5-5
|1.000
|42
|3.5
|McGruder
|48
|15.1
|60-152
|.395
|22-77
|13-26
|.500
|155
|3.2
|Robinson
|42
|11.3
|46-136
|.338
|19-67
|11-19
|.579
|122
|2.9
|Coffey
|11
|8.1
|12-28
|.429
|1-6
|1-3
|.333
|26
|2.4
|Motley
|13
|3.2
|11-15
|.733
|1-1
|5-7
|.714
|28
|2.2
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Mann
|35
|7.7
|22-54
|.407
|3-12
|9-12
|.750
|56
|1.6
|TEAM
|62
|241.2
|2584-5561
|.465
|751-2048
|1283-1623
|.791
|7202
|116.2
|OPPONENTS
|62
|241.2
|2444-5610
|.436
|747-2182
|1165-1534
|.759
|6800
|109.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|52
|315
|367
|7.5
|249
|5.1
|94
|0
|90
|139
|30
|George
|20
|214
|234
|5.8
|154
|3.9
|96
|0
|52
|109
|19
|Williams
|28
|153
|181
|3.1
|341
|5.8
|76
|1
|40
|171
|10
|Harrell
|159
|274
|433
|7.1
|104
|1.7
|142
|0
|39
|106
|70
|Morris
|4
|34
|38
|3.8
|15
|1.5
|25
|0
|7
|14
|10
|Shamet
|5
|83
|88
|2.0
|81
|1.8
|126
|0
|18
|34
|9
|Jackson
|4
|19
|23
|3.3
|25
|3.6
|18
|0
|2
|13
|3
|Zubac
|157
|285
|442
|7.1
|68
|1.1
|142
|0
|13
|51
|58
|Beverley
|55
|197
|252
|5.5
|176
|3.8
|145
|1
|52
|59
|25
|Green
|70
|261
|331
|6.2
|40
|.8
|140
|0
|25
|43
|20
|Harkless
|47
|153
|200
|4.0
|48
|1.0
|120
|0
|49
|46
|30
|Patterson
|30
|89
|119
|2.4
|31
|.6
|41
|0
|6
|17
|3
|Kabengele
|1
|10
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McGruder
|25
|98
|123
|2.6
|30
|.6
|66
|0
|22
|21
|8
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.4
|46
|1.1
|55
|0
|13
|26
|8
|Coffey
|4
|9
|13
|1.2
|8
|.7
|10
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Motley
|3
|7
|10
|.8
|8
|.6
|6
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|29
|33
|.9
|38
|1.1
|36
|0
|8
|14
|5
|TEAM
|675
|2298
|2973
|48.0
|1486
|24.0
|1366
|4
|446
|919
|311
|OPPONENTS
|682
|2149
|2831
|45.7
|1461
|23.6
|1415
|0
|492
|884
|307
