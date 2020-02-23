Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 43 32.6 408-883 .462 93-245 263-293 .898 1172 27.3
George 34 29.4 243-570 .426 111-282 142-158 .899 739 21.7
Williams 53 30.1 339-820 .413 95-271 265-306 .866 1038 19.6
Harrell 55 28.4 421-731 .576 0-16 190-298 .638 1032 18.8
Shamet 39 29.4 133-309 .430 95-235 46-51 .902 407 10.4
Morris 4 32.8 17-41 .415 5-18 0-0 .000 39 9.8
Beverley 40 28.0 125-291 .430 64-176 24-38 .632 338 8.5
Jackson 1 23.0 3-9 .333 2-6 0-0 .000 8 8.0
Zubac 56 17.9 180-302 .596 0-2 90-122 .738 450 8.0
Green 47 20.7 103-259 .398 62-175 31-42 .738 299 6.4
Harkless 50 22.8 112-217 .516 27-73 24-42 .571 275 5.5
Patterson 46 12.6 71-178 .399 50-134 27-34 .794 219 4.8
Kabengele 12 5.3 14-32 .438 9-20 5-5 1.000 42 3.5
McGruder 44 16.1 56-147 .381 20-75 13-26 .500 145 3.3
Coffey 7 9.6 9-20 .450 1-5 1-3 .333 20 2.9
Robinson 42 11.3 46-136 .338 19-67 11-19 .579 122 2.9
Motley 13 3.2 11-15 .733 1-1 5-7 .714 28 2.2
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 35 7.7 22-54 .407 3-12 9-12 .750 56 1.6
TEAM 56 241.3 2330-5050 .461 666-1834 1153-1465 .787 6479 115.7
OPPONENTS 56 241.3 2215-5070 .437 685-1983 1064-1396 .762 6179 110.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 43 280 323 7.5 227 5.3 83 0 78 129 29
George 15 192 207 6.1 133 3.9 83 0 45 102 18
Williams 25 142 167 3.2 310 5.8 74 1 34 160 10
Harrell 150 242 392 7.1 98 1.8 129 0 37 98 62
Shamet 4 75 79 2.0 73 1.9 117 0 17 31 8
Morris 2 17 19 4.8 6 1.5 12 0 3 9 4
Beverley 51 180 231 5.8 159 4.0 127 1 49 54 25
Jackson 0 2 2 2.0 4 4.0 3 0 0 2 0
Zubac 147 254 401 7.2 60 1.1 132 0 11 48 56
Green 66 231 297 6.3 34 .7 124 0 22 40 17
Harkless 47 153 200 4.0 48 1.0 120 0 49 46 30
Patterson 29 88 117 2.5 29 .6 40 0 6 15 3
Kabengele 1 10 11 .9 2 .2 9 0 2 2 2
McGruder 25 97 122 2.8 29 .7 66 0 22 20 8
Coffey 2 8 10 1.4 4 .6 6 0 1 2 1
Robinson 5 55 60 1.4 46 1.1 55 0 13 26 8
Motley 3 7 10 .8 8 .6 6 0 3 5 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 29 33 .9 38 1.1 36 0 8 14 5
TEAM 621 2075 2696 48.1 1330 23.8 1241 4 404 842 286
OPPONENTS 611 1957 2568 45.9 1331 23.8 1287 0 451 804 275