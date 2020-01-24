AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 34 32.2 326-700 .466 65-183 206-232 .888 923 27.1
George 26 30.7 198-462 .429 94-238 120-132 .909 610 23.5
Williams 42 30.1 272-645 .422 81-220 209-241 .867 834 19.9
Harrell 44 28.8 346-605 .572 0-15 161-256 .629 853 19.4
Shamet 28 27.4 85-205 .415 58-153 30-32 .938 258 9.2
Beverley 36 28.3 110-260 .423 54-154 24-38 .632 298 8.3
Zubac 45 17.5 148-248 .597 0-2 75-102 .735 371 8.2
Green 36 21.2 82-205 .400 48-139 27-35 .771 239 6.6
Harkless 44 22.5 97-188 .516 20-60 24-42 .571 238 5.4
Patterson 40 13.1 64-166 .386 45-125 19-26 .731 192 4.8
McGruder 33 17.4 47-121 .388 18-66 10-20 .500 122 3.7
Robinson 37 12.1 44-129 .341 19-64 10-17 .588 117 3.2
Kabengele 10 4.4 10-22 .455 6-12 3-3 1.000 29 2.9
Coffey 2 2.5 2-3 .667 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 28 8.4 21-48 .438 2-10 9-12 .750 53 1.9
Motley 7 2.4 3-5 .600 1-1 2-2 1.000 9 1.3
TEAM 45 240.6 1872-4048 .462 521-1465 936-1199 .781 5201 115.6
OPPONENTS 45 240.6 1767-4045 .437 538-1570 850-1116 .762 4922 109.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 37 214 251 7.4 169 5.0 67 0 68 110 21
George 12 143 155 6.0 97 3.7 65 0 38 85 12
Williams 18 113 131 3.1 258 6.1 59 1 27 128 8
Harrell 124 191 315 7.2 77 1.8 99 0 31 84 48
Shamet 3 59 62 2.2 43 1.5 87 0 12 23 6
Beverley 48 168 216 6.0 143 4.0 116 1 47 48 22
Zubac 112 196 308 6.8 43 1.0 102 0 8 37 42
Green 54 180 234 6.5 26 .7 96 0 17 34 15
Harkless 44 131 175 4.0 42 1.0 105 0 44 42 28
Patterson 26 83 109 2.7 28 .7 32 0 6 11 3
McGruder 22 76 98 3.0 23 .7 56 0 18 14 7
Robinson 5 55 60 1.6 43 1.2 51 0 12 24 8
Kabengele 1 7 8 .8 1 .1 6 0 1 1 1
Coffey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 23 27 1.0 31 1.1 29 0 6 14 5
Motley 1 1 2 .3 5 .7 5 0 3 4 0
TEAM 513 1653 2166 48.1 1052 23.4 995 4 342 691 226
OPPONENTS 499 1556 2055 45.7 1045 23.2 1067 0 366 677 220