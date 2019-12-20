https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-14921287.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|22
|31.5
|195-431
|.452
|38-106
|133-153
|.869
|561
|25.5
|George
|19
|30.7
|157-347
|.452
|77-188
|88-96
|.917
|479
|25.2
|Williams
|28
|30.3
|179-431
|.415
|50-137
|136-162
|.840
|544
|19.4
|Harrell
|30
|29.4
|233-402
|.580
|0-11
|103-158
|.652
|569
|19.0
|Shamet
|13
|28.5
|39-95
|.411
|28-73
|13-14
|.929
|119
|9.2
|Zubac
|30
|16.8
|93-163
|.571
|0-2
|56-73
|.767
|242
|8.1
|Beverley
|26
|29.3
|77-188
|.410
|37-113
|14-23
|.609
|205
|7.9
|Green
|22
|21.3
|55-133
|.414
|34-90
|18-21
|.857
|162
|7.4
|Harkless
|30
|23.5
|65-137
|.474
|16-48
|18-32
|.563
|164
|5.5
|Patterson
|27
|14.7
|46-115
|.400
|37-90
|17-24
|.708
|146
|5.4
|McGruder
|19
|17.4
|27-74
|.365
|12-42
|6-12
|.500
|72
|3.8
|Robinson
|24
|12.4
|33-97
|.340
|13-46
|6-11
|.545
|85
|3.5
|Kabengele
|9
|4.2
|8-19
|.421
|5-11
|3-3
|1.000
|24
|2.7
|Mann
|22
|9.2
|21-42
|.500
|2-9
|8-10
|.800
|52
|2.4
|Walton
|13
|10.1
|9-18
|.500
|5-12
|6-7
|.857
|29
|2.2
|Motley
|4
|2.8
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|30
|240.8
|1238-2695
|.459
|355-979
|625-799
|.782
|3456
|115.2
|OPPONENTS
|30
|240.8
|1156-2695
|.429
|360-1050
|575-744
|.773
|3247
|108.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|23
|150
|173
|7.9
|108
|4.9
|42
|0
|38
|78
|14
|George
|8
|107
|115
|6.1
|70
|3.7
|50
|0
|30
|68
|9
|Williams
|12
|75
|87
|3.1
|173
|6.2
|43
|1
|16
|87
|4
|Harrell
|87
|137
|224
|7.5
|59
|2.0
|71
|0
|23
|56
|37
|Shamet
|1
|22
|23
|1.8
|23
|1.8
|40
|0
|4
|14
|3
|Zubac
|68
|124
|192
|6.4
|25
|.8
|70
|0
|5
|27
|30
|Beverley
|34
|122
|156
|6.0
|85
|3.3
|94
|1
|39
|35
|16
|Green
|29
|116
|145
|6.6
|10
|.5
|54
|0
|13
|20
|7
|Harkless
|29
|81
|110
|3.7
|33
|1.1
|83
|0
|35
|29
|21
|Patterson
|18
|65
|83
|3.1
|21
|.8
|21
|0
|4
|10
|2
|McGruder
|13
|46
|59
|3.1
|14
|.7
|35
|0
|9
|8
|4
|Robinson
|3
|35
|38
|1.6
|25
|1.0
|34
|0
|7
|17
|7
|Kabengele
|1
|6
|7
|.8
|1
|.1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Mann
|3
|22
|25
|1.1
|28
|1.3
|26
|0
|6
|12
|3
|Walton
|2
|6
|8
|.6
|13
|1.0
|11
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Motley
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|332
|1115
|1447
|48.2
|691
|23.0
|681
|3
|237
|488
|158
|OPPONENTS
|336
|1036
|1372
|45.7
|673
|22.4
|714
|0
|252
|474
|146
View Comments