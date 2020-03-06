Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LSU (20-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Trasi 22 2-5 2-2 0-2 1 2 6
Aifuwa 28 6-13 4-5 1-4 2 3 16
Cherry 26 3-6 0-0 1-5 2 2 6
Pointer 36 7-12 4-4 1-2 4 1 19
Richard-Harris 30 2-2 2-3 0-1 2 0 7
Thomas 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brooks 28 3-5 6-6 0-3 4 1 13
Davis 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Seay 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Young 18 3-3 0-0 0-2 3 0 6
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-48 18-20 4-21 19 10 73

Percentages: FG 54.167, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 3-6, .5 (Pointer 1-2, Richard-Harris 1-1, Brooks 1-1, Trasi 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aifuwa 3)

Turnovers: 11 (Trasi 3, Pointer 3, Cherry 2, Aifuwa 1, Brooks 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Cherry 4, Trasi 1, Richard-Harris 1, Brooks 1, Davis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA (15-15) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 23 2-4 0-0 3-3 1 2 4
Briggs 36 9-16 1-1 2-5 1 4 22
Moore 19 0-1 1-2 0-2 1 2 1
Rickards 16 1-4 1-2 1-3 2 2 3
Smith 34 3-8 2-2 0-2 5 2 8
Dut 9 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Robinson 8 1-2 1-2 2-3 0 2 3
Bartram 19 3-6 0-0 0-0 0 0 9
de Oliveira 14 3-7 0-0 2-2 0 1 7
Johnson 22 1-5 0-0 0-4 4 2 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-53 6-9 13-32 14 18 59

Percentages: FG 43.396, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Briggs 3-3, Bartram 3-5, de Oliveira 1-2, Rickards 0-1, Smith 0-3, Johnson 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Briggs 4, Smith 4, Johnson 4, Bartram 2, de Oliveira 2, Williams 1, Moore 1, Rickards 1, Team 1)

Steals: 2 (Williams 1, Briggs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida 12 12 15 20 59
LSU 17 24 20 12 73

A_0

Officials_Luis Gonzalez, Michael McConnell, Denise Brooks