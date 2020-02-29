https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/LSU-64-TEXAS-A-M-50-15095127.php
LSU 64, TEXAS A&M 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Nebo
|39
|5-8
|1-4
|3-9
|2
|2
|11
|Chandler
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|37
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|5
|Flagg
|38
|6-8
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|17
|Gultekin
|20
|3-7
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Gordon
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Jackson
|16
|2-8
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Aku
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-49
|1-9
|6-28
|12
|11
|50
Percentages: FG .408, FT .111.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Flagg 5-6, Chandler 1-3, Gultekin 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Miller 0-1, Gordon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller).
Turnovers: 11 (Flagg 3, Gordon 2, Mitchell 2, Chandler, Jackson, Miller, Nebo).
Steals: 2 (Mitchell, Nebo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Days
|30
|3-11
|0-1
|2-5
|2
|2
|8
|Watford
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|2
|6
|Mays
|35
|7-12
|6-6
|0-8
|3
|0
|24
|Smart
|38
|5-12
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|14
|Taylor
|36
|3-8
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Williams
|20
|1-4
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|1
|3
|Graves
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|8-12
|10-32
|11
|9
|64
Percentages: FG .404, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Mays 4-7, Smart 3-9, Days 2-8, Taylor 1-3, Graves 0-2, Watford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams).
Turnovers: 3 (Watford 2, Mays).
Steals: 7 (Watford 3, Mays 2, Days, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas A&M
|20
|30
|—
|50
|LSU
|28
|36
|—
|64
A_10,889 (13,215).
View Comments