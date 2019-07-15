https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-14096017.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
|Through July 14
1. Jin Young Ko, 69.255
2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.324
3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.378
4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.603
5. Minjee Lee, 69.742
6. Amy Yang, 69.771
7. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.774
8. Nelly Korda, 69.804
9. Carlota Ciganda, 69.95
10. Mi Jung Hur, 69.974
11. Shanshan Feng, 69.981
12. Jessica Korda, 70.032
13. Lexi Thompson, 70.106
14. Sei Young Kim, 70.135
15. Inbee Park, 70.14
