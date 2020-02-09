Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BUCKNELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Meeks 31 4-9 2-2 1-10 0 5 12
Moore 21 2-5 3-4 2-3 2 4 7
Funk 33 4-14 0-2 0-2 4 3 10
Sotos 34 1-7 4-4 1-2 3 3 7
Toomer 25 4-14 5-6 2-2 1 4 15
Ellis 18 1-7 0-0 0-3 0 5 3
Spear 11 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 4
Rice 10 1-4 2-2 0-1 2 2 4
Newman 8 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 4 0
Rhodes 6 1-2 1-1 2-3 0 0 3
van der Heijden 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-64 17-21 11-30 12 31 65

Percentages: FG .313, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Meeks 2-6, Funk 2-8, Toomer 2-10, Sotos 1-4, Ellis 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Funk 3, Meeks 2, Sotos 2, Ellis, Moore, Newman, Rice, Toomer).

Steals: 9 (Meeks 2, Sotos 2, Ellis, Moore, Newman, Rice, Toomer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LOYOLA (MD.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aldama 28 3-7 5-9 0-7 1 3 11
Scott 22 4-4 4-6 1-3 0 2 12
Andrews 35 2-6 5-6 0-2 2 1 9
Hart 32 2-6 5-8 0-6 3 3 9
Kostecka 28 5-7 9-10 1-9 2 3 20
Spencer 23 1-4 3-4 0-4 1 3 6
Dike 18 4-4 3-3 0-2 1 4 11
Jones 14 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 21-40 34-46 2-34 11 20 78

Percentages: FG .525, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Spencer 1-1, Kostecka 1-2, Hart 0-2, Jones 0-2, Andrews 0-3, Aldama 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Aldama 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Aldama 5, Hart 3, Kostecka 2, Scott 2, Andrews, Jones, Spencer).

Steals: 3 (Hart, Jones, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bucknell 27 38 65
Loyola (Md.) 40 38 78

A_1,107 (3,000).