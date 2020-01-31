Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 40 6-16 2-4 2-13 1 0 15
Hardy 34 5-15 0-0 2-3 4 0 13
Russell 30 5-8 0-0 1-5 5 3 13
Smith 30 2-4 2-3 3-6 1 3 6
Wilson 30 3-10 0-0 0-4 0 2 6
Gueye 21 2-8 2-2 0-3 1 1 7
Spenkuch 13 3-3 0-2 5-6 1 0 6
Temple 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 26-64 6-11 13-41 14 9 66

Percentages: FG .406, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Russell 3-4, Hardy 3-10, Gueye 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Wilson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Smith 2, Wilson).

Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 2, Smith 2, Gueye, Hardy, Russell, Wilson).

Steals: 3 (Wilson 2, Russell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS-ARLINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Warren 33 5-14 0-0 0-2 8 1 12
Azore 32 4-13 5-5 0-6 3 1 14
Davis 26 2-5 3-4 3-10 4 4 7
Griffin 25 4-11 0-0 0-5 0 0 10
Narcis 24 3-8 0-0 3-6 1 2 7
Phillips 18 1-4 0-0 0-1 2 0 3
Jackson-Young 17 2-5 0-0 2-2 0 1 6
Sparling 16 3-3 0-0 2-2 1 2 6
Steelman 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Elame 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-65 8-9 10-35 19 11 65

Percentages: FG .369, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Warren 2-3, Jackson-Young 2-5, Griffin 2-6, Phillips 1-2, Azore 1-5, Narcis 1-5, Elame 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Narcis 2, Jackson-Young).

Turnovers: 4 (Steelman 2, Elame, Warren).

Steals: 6 (Azore, Griffin, Narcis, Phillips, Sparling, Warren).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana-Lafayette 36 30 66
Texas-Arlington 29 36 65

A_1,880 (7,000).