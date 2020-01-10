https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIU-90-CCSU-78-14963732.php
LIU 90, CCSU 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CCSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krishnan
|35
|3-7
|6-6
|0-1
|2
|2
|14
|Coleman
|33
|7-11
|2-2
|3-12
|2
|0
|17
|Reed
|33
|4-9
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|11
|Wilson
|24
|4-8
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Rowe
|22
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|6
|Newkirk
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|4
|Ayangma
|17
|7-9
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|5
|15
|Baker
|13
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|0
|Olamuyiwa
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|9-10
|9-33
|16
|14
|78
Percentages: FG .500, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Reed 3-6, Krishnan 2-4, Ayangma 1-1, Coleman 1-3, Newkirk 0-1, Baker 0-2, Rowe 0-2, Wilson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Coleman 6, Reed 3, Newkirk 2, Baker, Olamuyiwa).
Steals: 4 (Wilson 2, Reed, Rowe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|36
|7-10
|8-11
|2-5
|2
|2
|22
|Batts
|34
|7-11
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|1
|20
|Flowers
|32
|6-12
|3-4
|1-9
|5
|1
|19
|Cotton
|31
|4-9
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|2
|12
|Agosto
|28
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|5
|Jackson
|28
|3-7
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|12
|Ballantyne
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Cisse
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-53
|17-22
|3-24
|22
|7
|90
Percentages: FG .547, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Batts 6-9, Flowers 4-9, Jackson 3-7, Agosto 1-1, Cotton 1-5, Clark 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Batts, Clark).
Turnovers: 9 (Clark 3, Agosto 2, Jackson 2, Batts, Flowers).
Steals: 5 (Agosto, Batts, Cotton, Flowers, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CCSU
|42
|36
|—
|78
|LIU
|46
|44
|—
|90
A_382 (2,500).
