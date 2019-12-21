LIU 82, DELAWARE 75, OT
Darling 6-19 5-6 20, Allen 5-11 5-5 16, Mutts 8-11 1-1 17, Anderson 3-9 0-0 7, Goss 5-8 0-0 10, McCoy 2-2 0-0 5, Painter 0-2 0-0 0, Asamoah 0-1 0-0 0, Novakovich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-12 75.
Clark 11-18 2-6 24, Batts 6-10 5-6 19, Flowers 5-12 3-3 15, Agosto 2-6 0-3 4, Cotton 3-8 2-3 10, Jackson 3-7 1-2 8, Ballantyne 1-2 0-0 2, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 13-23 82.
Halftime_LIU 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 6-15 (Darling 3-8, McCoy 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Allen 1-3, Asamoah 0-1), LIU 7-29 (Batts 2-5, Cotton 2-7, Flowers 2-7, Jackson 1-5, Ballantyne 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_Mutts. Rebounds_Delaware 32 (Mutts 13), LIU 34 (Clark 9). Assists_Delaware 13 (Darling 5), LIU 17 (Batts 7). Total Fouls_Delaware 18, LIU 16. A_649 (2,500).