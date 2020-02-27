https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/LAMAR-86-INCARNATE-WORD-66-15087863.php
LAMAR 86, INCARNATE WORD 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Larsson
|27
|5-7
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|3
|11
|Miszkiewicz
|26
|3-4
|3-3
|4-9
|1
|5
|9
|Balentine
|39
|7-18
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|15
|Lutz
|32
|0-4
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|2
|3
|Willis
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Murray
|27
|9-14
|3-4
|2-4
|3
|0
|23
|Swaby
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|11-14
|12-29
|12
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .481, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Murray 2-2, Swaby 1-2, Balentine 0-1, Lutz 0-1, Willis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Miszkiewicz).
Turnovers: 12 (Lutz 4, Miszkiewicz 3, Murray 3, Swaby, Willis).
Steals: 4 (Balentine 2, Lutz, Miszkiewicz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sullivan
|34
|5-7
|1-1
|2-9
|2
|1
|11
|Muoka
|14
|0-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Buster
|37
|7-12
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|20
|Holmes
|21
|2-5
|2-2
|3-3
|8
|2
|7
|Atwood
|40
|11-16
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|3
|26
|Kopp
|32
|6-9
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|20
|Jefferson
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|Sohail
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-55
|11-13
|5-21
|21
|13
|86
Percentages: FG .582, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Buster 6-10, Kopp 4-7, Holmes 1-2, Atwood 0-1, Jefferson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Kopp, Muoka).
Turnovers: 6 (Holmes 2, Atwood, Buster, Muoka, Sullivan).
Steals: 7 (Atwood 2, Kopp 2, Buster, Holmes, Muoka).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|32
|34
|—
|66
|Lamar
|46
|40
|—
|86
A_1,755 (10,080).
