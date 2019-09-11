L.A. Dodgers-Baltimore Runs

Dodgers first. A.J. Pollock called out on strikes. David Freese singles to right field. Chris Taylor walks. David Freese to second. Cody Bellinger singles to right center field. Chris Taylor to second. David Freese scores. Kike Hernandez lines out to left center field to Anthony Santander. Corey Seager homers to center field. Cody Bellinger scores. Chris Taylor scores. Will Smith singles to center field. Joc Pederson doubles to left center field. Will Smith to third. Gavin Lux called out on strikes.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Orioles 0.

Dodgers third. Kike Hernandez singles to left center field. Corey Seager homers to left field. Kike Hernandez scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson singles to shallow center field. Gavin Lux singles to left field. Joc Pederson to second. A.J. Pollock grounds out to shortstop. Gavin Lux out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Orioles 0.

Dodgers fifth. Will Smith flies out to deep right center field to DJ Stewart. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Hanser Alberto to Trey Mancini. Gavin Lux homers to center field. A.J. Pollock strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Orioles 0.

Orioles eighth. DJ Stewart homers to center field. Chance Sisco walks. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Trey Mancini singles to left center field. Chance Sisco to second. Anthony Santander flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Renato Nunez singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Trey Mancini scores. Chance Sisco scores. Throwing error by A.J. Pollock. Rio Ruiz grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Orioles 3.