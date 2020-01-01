L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harkless
|22:09
|5-6
|1-1
|2-7
|1
|1
|12
|Leonard
|37:56
|8-21
|7-7
|0-2
|7
|3
|24
|Zubac
|22:58
|4-8
|0-0
|5-13
|0
|2
|8
|George
|40:27
|6-25
|6-6
|1-11
|9
|1
|21
|Shamet
|24:47
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Green
|24:55
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Harrell
|24:06
|2-9
|3-4
|5-6
|1
|1
|7
|Walton Jr.
|18:53
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|10
|McGruder
|16:41
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|4
|Robinson
|5:16
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Coffey
|00:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Motley
|00:56
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|36-88
|21-22
|14-51
|21
|17
|105
Percentages: FG .409, FT .955.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Shamet 3-4, George 3-14, Walton Jr. 2-3, Green 2-5, Harkless 1-2, Leonard 1-7, McGruder 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Zubac).
Turnovers: 11 (Green 2, Harrell 2, Leonard 2, Robinson 2, Zubac 2, Shamet).
Steals: 9 (George 3, Leonard 2, Harkless, Harrell, McGruder, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|31:41
|3-9
|1-4
|0-3
|3
|3
|8
|Bjelica
|27:53
|3-8
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|5
|8
|Holmes
|31:08
|8-13
|6-6
|5-10
|0
|1
|22
|Fox
|31:31
|3-10
|2-4
|1-4
|6
|1
|9
|Hield
|36:52
|7-17
|3-3
|1-6
|5
|4
|20
|Bogdanovic
|24:27
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|6
|Ariza
|22:53
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|3
|0
|Giles III
|16:52
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|6
|Joseph
|13:55
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|Ferrell
|00:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabriel
|00:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|00:56
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|33-80
|13-19
|11-41
|20
|23
|87
Percentages: FG .413, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hield 3-10, Bjelica 2-5, Fox 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Barnes 1-5, Ariza 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 3, Bogdanovic 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Giles III 3, Hield 3, Bjelica 2, Bogdanovic 2, Holmes 2, Ariza, Barnes, Fox).
Steals: 8 (Fox 2, Giles III 2, Barnes, Bjelica, Holmes, Joseph).
Technical Fouls: None
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|29
|31
|17
|—
|105
|Sacramento
|23
|17
|33
|14
|—
|87
A_16,231 (17,608). T_2:10.