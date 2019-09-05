L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher flies out to deep center field to Mark Canha. Mike Trout singles to shortstop. Albert Pujols singles to third base. Mike Trout to second. Brian Goodwin reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Albert Pujols out at second. Mike Trout to third. Justin Upton doubles to deep center field. Brian Goodwin scores. Mike Trout scores. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Athletics 0.

Athletics first. Marcus Semien hit by pitch. Matt Chapman called out on strikes. Marcus Semien steals second. Matt Olson grounds out to first base, Albert Pujols to Luke Bard. Marcus Semien to third. Mark Canha singles to center field. Marcus Semien scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Rengifo to Albert Pujols.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Athletics 1.

Angels third. David Fletcher singles to shallow infield. Mike Trout homers to center field. David Fletcher scores. Albert Pujols grounds out to shortstop, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. Brian Goodwin strikes out swinging. Justin Upton grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Athletics 1.

Angels fifth. David Fletcher singles to right field. Mike Trout reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. David Fletcher out at second. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Brian Goodwin singles to right field. Mike Trout to second. Justin Upton singles to center field. Brian Goodwin to third. Mike Trout scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Athletics 1.

Angels seventh. Kevan Smith homers to left field. David Fletcher pops out to shallow infield to Matt Chapman. Mike Trout walks. Albert Pujols grounds out to third base. Mike Trout out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 6, Athletics 1.

Athletics seventh. Chad Pinder lines out to left field to Brian Goodwin. Sheldon Neuse singles to center field. Josh Phegley homers to left field. Sheldon Neuse scores. Marcus Semien singles to right field. Matt Chapman walks. Marcus Semien to second. Matt Olson walks. Matt Chapman to second. Marcus Semien to third. Mark Canha walks. Matt Olson to second. Matt Chapman to third. Marcus Semien scores. Jurickson Profar walks. Mark Canha to second. Matt Olson to third. Matt Chapman scores. Khris Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Andrelton Simmons to Albert Pujols. Jurickson Profar to second. Mark Canha to third. Matt Olson scores. Robbie Grossman pinch-hitting for Chad Pinder. Robbie Grossman triples to deep center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Mark Canha scores. Sheldon Neuse flies out to center field to Mike Trout.

7 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 8, Angels 6.

Athletics eighth. Josh Phegley grounds out to shortstop, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh. Marcus Semien doubles to shallow left field. Matt Chapman pops out to Jared Walsh. Matt Olson is intentionally walked. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Matt Olson to second. Marcus Semien to third. Jurickson Profar singles to center field. Mark Canha to third. Matt Olson scores. Marcus Semien scores. Khris Davis flies out to deep left center field to Brian Goodwin.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 10, Angels 6.