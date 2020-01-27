Draft

2005 — P Dustin Colquitt, 3rd.

2013 — OT Eric Fisher, 1st; TE Travis Kelce, 3rd-A.

2014 — G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 6th-B.

2016 — DT Chris Jones, 2nd; WR Demarcus Robinson, 4th-C; WR Tyreek Hill, 5th-B.

2017 — QB Patrick Mahomes, 1st; DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, 2nd.

2018 — CB Bashaud Breeland, 2nd; DT Derrick Nnadi, 3rd-A; LB Dorian O'Daniel, 3rd-B; S Armani Watts, 4th.

2019 — WR Mecole Hardman, 2nd-A; DT Khalen Saunders, dt, 3rd; CB Rashad Fenton, cb, 6th-A; RB Darwin Thompson, rb, 6th-B; G Nick Allegretti, g, 7th.

Free Agents

2014 — S Daniel Sorensen

2015 — LS James Winchester

2017 — K Harrison Butker; G Andrew Wylie

2018 — QB Chad Henne; WR Byron Pringle; WR Sammy Watkins; G Ryan Hunter; LB Ben Niemann; TE Deon Yelder

2019 — TE Blake Bell; QB Matt Moore; OT Jackson Barton; DT Mike Pennel; G Stefen Wisniewski; CB Morris Claiborne; DB Alex Brown; LB Demone Harris; RB LeSean McCoy

Trade

2013 — FB Anthony Sherman (Arizona)

2017 — LB Reggie Ragland (Buffalo); OT Cam Erving (Cleveland)

2018 — S Jordan Lucas (Miami); CB Kendall Fuller (Washington); CB Charvarius Ward (Dallas)

2019 — LB Darron Lee (N.Y. Jets); DE Frank Clark (Seattle)

Waivers

2018 — C Austin Reiter (Cleveland)

2019 — DE Terrell Suggs (Arizona)

Restricted Free Agents

2018 — DT Xavier Williams (Arizona)

Unrestricted Free Agents

2016 — OT Mitchell Schwartz (Cleveland)

2018 — RB Damien Williams (Miami); LB Anthony Hitchens (Dallas)

2019 — S Tyrann Mathieu (Houston); LB Damien Wilson (Dallas)