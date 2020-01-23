https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Iowa-St-73-Kansas-St-59-14996957.php
Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST. (11-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nezerwa
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|8
|Scott
|27
|4-10
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|9
|Camber
|38
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|11
|Joens
|38
|8-16
|4-4
|5-11
|0
|3
|21
|Thurmon
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|2
|Kane
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Espenmiller-McGraw
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|0
|0
|Johnson
|31
|5-12
|6-6
|0-4
|8
|1
|19
|Wise
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|10-10
|9-40
|17
|16
|73
Percentages: FG 42.857, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Camber 3-7, Johnson 3-10, Scott 1-5, Joens 1-4, Wise 1-3, Thurmon 0-1, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Scott 2)
Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, Joens 2, Espenmiller-McGraw 2, Nezerwa 1, Scott 1, Thurmon 1)
Steals: 8 (Nezerwa 2, Camber 2, Joens 2, Wise 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (7-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beard
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Williams
|37
|5-12
|5-7
|2-9
|3
|1
|15
|Lee
|35
|6-11
|0-1
|2-7
|0
|4
|12
|Carr
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Harris
|38
|5-13
|0-1
|1-6
|7
|3
|11
|Macke
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Ebert
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrich
|13
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Simmons
|25
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|7-12
|6-30
|16
|19
|59
Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Carr 1-4, Harris 1-5, Williams 0-3, Goodrich 0-1, Simmons 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lee 2, Williams 1, Harris 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Lee 4, Beard 3, Williams 3, Carr 2, Harris 2, Goodrich 1)
Steals: 5 (Harris 2, Simmons 2, Beard 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kansas St.
|10
|15
|20
|14
|—
|59
|Iowa St.
|17
|19
|13
|24
|—
|73
A_9,469
Officials_Cameron Inouye, Roy Gulbeyan, Eric Brewton
View Comments