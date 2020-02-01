https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/INDIANA-ST-78-MISSOURI-ST-68-15022936.php
INDIANA ST. 78, MISSOURI ST. 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|39
|7-10
|10-11
|0-9
|0
|0
|27
|J.Barnes
|36
|6-10
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|15
|Laravia
|32
|2-6
|0-0
|4-8
|2
|3
|4
|T.Williams
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|6
|C.Williams
|22
|2-5
|3-4
|1-2
|3
|4
|7
|Neese
|19
|4-7
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|13
|Kessinger
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Bacote
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|C.Barnes
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|16-19
|8-29
|11
|19
|78
Percentages: FG .540, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (J.Barnes 3-4, Key 3-4, Neese 2-4, C.Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Laravia 3, T.Williams 2, Key).
Turnovers: 10 (C.Williams 3, Key 3, J.Barnes 2, Laravia, Neese).
Steals: 3 (Key, Laravia, Neese).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Prim
|31
|8-15
|7-9
|4-7
|2
|2
|23
|Da Silva
|30
|4-12
|3-3
|3-8
|1
|3
|11
|Black
|28
|3-7
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|5
|9
|Owens
|26
|1-2
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Hall
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Cook
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|4
|West
|17
|2-7
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|5
|Mosley
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Cooper
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Mohammed
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|14-19
|10-24
|13
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .424, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Black 3-4, Owens 1-2, Cook 0-1, Hall 0-1, Mosley 0-1, West 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Da Silva 3, Cook, Hall, Mosley, Prim).
Steals: 4 (Black, Da Silva, Owens, Prim).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana St.
|46
|32
|—
|78
|Missouri St.
|38
|30
|—
|68
A_4,284 (11,000).
