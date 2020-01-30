Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
EVANSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cunliffe 34 7-12 0-0 0-9 1 1 17
Riley 34 4-12 2-2 0-2 2 0 10
Hall 32 5-8 0-0 0-3 2 0 13
Frederking 28 2-5 0-0 0-2 1 3 6
Kuhlman 26 3-7 1-2 1-3 4 4 7
Givance 22 2-4 1-1 0-4 4 2 5
Labinowicz 17 1-4 0-0 0-2 2 2 3
Newton 6 1-1 1-1 0-1 1 0 4
Ilegomah 3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Totals 200 25-53 6-8 1-26 17 13 66

Percentages: FG .472, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Hall 3-6, Cunliffe 3-7, Frederking 2-4, Labinowicz 1-1, Newton 1-1, Riley 0-1, Givance 0-2, Kuhlman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kuhlman 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Givance 3, Kuhlman 3, Riley 3, Cunliffe 2, Labinowicz 2, Ilegomah).

Steals: 2 (Hall, Riley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ILLINOIS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Copeland 36 4-13 0-0 0-7 7 1 11
Hillsman 35 6-10 4-5 1-3 1 1 20
Fisher 30 6-14 4-5 4-9 1 2 16
Reeves 27 4-8 2-2 1-4 0 1 12
Horne 25 4-8 0-0 0-1 3 3 10
Torres 20 2-2 0-0 0-2 5 0 4
Ndiaye 19 1-1 0-0 0-5 0 2 2
Boyd 6 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Idowu 3 1-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 28-60 10-13 6-31 18 11 77

Percentages: FG .467, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Hillsman 4-5, Copeland 3-8, Horne 2-5, Reeves 2-6, Boyd 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ndiaye).

Turnovers: 5 (Fisher 2, Copeland, Hillsman, Horne).

Steals: 9 (Copeland 3, Fisher 2, Reeves 2, Idowu, Ndiaye).

Technical Fouls: None.

Evansville 37 29 66
Illinois St. 36 41 77

.