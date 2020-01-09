FG FT Reb
ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bezhanishvili 0 4-4 0-1 0-1 1 4 8
Cockburn 0 6-9 3-6 1-6 0 4 15
Dosunmu 0 7-15 2-2 1-5 6 2 18
Feliz 0 3-9 1-2 1-5 1 3 8
Frazier 0 2-9 1-2 1-3 2 0 6
Griffin 0 4-5 1-2 0-2 0 4 12
Hamlin 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Nichols 0 2-5 0-0 2-2 1 2 4
Williams 0 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Totals 200 28-57 8-15 6-26 11 22 71

Percentages: FG .491, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Griffin 3-4, Dosunmu 2-3, Frazier 1-3, Feliz 1-4, Nichols 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bezhanishvili, Cockburn).

Turnovers: 7 (Nichols 3, Bezhanishvili, Cockburn, Dosunmu, Feliz).

Steals: 1 (Frazier).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Davison 0 1-3 4-5 1-3 0 4 7
Ford 0 2-7 0-0 1-2 1 0 4
Hedstrom 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
King 0 10-13 0-0 3-4 0 2 21
Potter 0 2-6 8-8 3-9 0 0 13
Pritzl 0 1-2 4-4 0-2 0 1 7
Reuvers 0 3-9 1-2 1-5 0 4 7
Trice 0 2-10 3-4 0-3 4 3 7
Wahl 0 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 4
Totals 200 23-53 20-23 9-31 5 16 70

Percentages: FG .434, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Davison 1-2, King 1-2, Potter 1-2, Pritzl 1-2, Trice 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Reuvers 0-2, Ford 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Potter 3, Reuvers 2, King).

Turnovers: 7 (Anderson, King, Potter, Pritzl, Reuvers, Trice, Wahl).

Steals: 3 (Potter, Pritzl, Reuvers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois 28 43 71
Wisconsin 34 36 70

