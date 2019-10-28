Houston leads series 3-2

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 5 183 26 53 9 0 9 26 21 36 .290 Alvarez dh-lf-ph 5 11 2 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 .545 Brantley lf-rf 5 20 3 8 0 0 0 2 3 1 .400 Chirinos c 4 11 2 4 1 0 2 3 0 3 .364 Altuve 2b 5 25 4 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 .360 Marisnick cf-pr 4 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Gurriel 1b 5 22 1 7 2 0 0 4 1 5 .318 Springer cf-rf 5 19 5 6 2 0 2 4 6 4 .316 Maldonado c 3 7 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 .286 Tucker ph 5 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 .250 Bregman 3b 5 22 2 4 0 0 2 7 1 4 .182 Correa ss 5 19 3 3 1 0 1 2 3 6 .158 Reddick lf-rf 3 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .111 Urquidy p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Rondón p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Pressly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Peacock p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Osuna p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- James p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Harris p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Greinke p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Díaz lf-ph 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Devenski p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Cole p 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

___

Washington

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 5 172 20 40 6 1 6 19 19 50 .233 Taylor cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Cabrera 2b-ph 5 14 1 5 1 0 0 3 1 7 .357 Soto lf 5 18 4 6 2 0 2 5 4 7 .333 Eaton rf 5 19 2 6 0 0 1 3 2 2 .316 Gomes c 3 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Zimmerman 1b 5 18 2 4 0 0 1 2 2 6 .222 Kendrick dh-1b-2b-ph 5 18 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 4 .222 Suzuki c 3 10 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 3 .200 Rendon 3b 5 20 1 4 2 0 0 2 2 2 .200 Robles cf 5 17 3 3 0 1 0 1 2 7 .176 Turner ss 5 22 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 6 .136 Sánchez p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Suero p 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ross p 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodney p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Rainey p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Parra rf-ph 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Hudson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Guerra p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 --- Doolittle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Corbin p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Harris 3 0 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Osuna 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Peacock 2 0 1 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rondón 2 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith 3 0 3 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Urquidy 1 0 5 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Greinke 1 0 4 2-3 7 1 1 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 1.93 Cole 2 0 14 11 6 6 3 15 0 0 1 1 0 3.86 Devenski 2 0 2 1 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Verlander 1 0 6 7 4 4 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 6.00 James 3 0 1 2-3 2 4 2 3 5 0 0 1 0 0 10.80 Pressly 2 0 1 2-3 3 4 3 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 16.20

___

Washington

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Doolittle 2 0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Suero 3 0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guerra 2 0 3 6 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.00 Strasburg 1 0 6 7 2 2 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 3.00 Scherzer 1 0 5 5 2 2 3 7 0 1 1 0 0 3.60 Corbin 2 0 7 8 4 4 2 7 0 0 0 1 0 5.14 Ross 2 0 7 6 4 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 5.14 Sánchez 1 0 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 6.75 Rodney 3 0 2 2 2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 Rainey 4 0 2 2-3 1 3 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 10.13 Hudson 2 0 3 7 4 4 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 12.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston 631 411 523 — 26 Washington 210 231 731 — 20

E_Bregman, Altuve, Turner, Suzuki, Soto, Rendon. LOB_Houston 86, Washington 80. 2B_Chirinos, Altuve 3, Gurriel 2, Springer 2, Correa, Cabrera, Soto 2, Gomes, Rendon 2. 3B_Robles. HR_Alvarez, Chirinos 2, Springer 2, Maldonado, Bregman 2, Correa, Taylor, Soto 2, Eaton, Zimmerman, Suzuki. RBIs_Alvarez 2, Brantley 2, Chirinos 3, Gurriel 4, Springer 4, Maldonado, Bregman 7, Correa 2, Reddick, Taylor, Cabrera 3, Soto 5, Eaton 3, Zimmerman 2, Kendrick, Suzuki, Rendon 2, Robles. SB_Brantley, Altuve, Marisnick, Springer 2, Tucker, Soto, Robles, Turner. CS_Altuve. S_Osuna, Doolittle.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 2) Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, James Hoye; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Sam Holbrook. (Game 3) Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Sam Holbrook; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Jim Wolf. (Game 4) Home, James Hoye; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Gary Cederstrom; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 5) Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, James Hoye; Left, Gary Cederstrom.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:43.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:01.

T_Game 3 at Washington, 4:03.

T_Game 4 at Washington, 3:48.

T_Game 5 at Washington, 3:19.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43339.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43357.

A_Game 3 at Washington, 43867.

A_Game 4 at Washington, 43889.

A_Game 5 at Washington, 43910.