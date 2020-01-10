https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-14964883.php
Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|36
|37.4
|397-878
|.452
|183-487
|386-447
|.864
|1363
|37.9
|Westbrook
|32
|35.3
|294-683
|.430
|36-155
|157-200
|.785
|781
|24.4
|Capela
|31
|33.5
|201-315
|.638
|0-0
|48-88
|.545
|450
|14.5
|Gordon
|13
|28.7
|52-156
|.333
|33-105
|22-36
|.611
|159
|12.2
|House
|31
|30.9
|114-265
|.430
|64-171
|35-48
|.729
|327
|10.5
|McLemore
|37
|23.9
|121-293
|.413
|92-252
|36-45
|.800
|370
|10.0
|Tucker
|37
|35.9
|113-241
|.469
|59-158
|25-32
|.781
|310
|8.4
|Rivers
|35
|22.9
|99-245
|.404
|42-133
|32-46
|.696
|272
|7.8
|Clemons
|23
|9.3
|46-105
|.438
|33-83
|4-5
|.800
|129
|5.6
|Hartenstein
|15
|13.8
|32-50
|.640
|0-3
|15-22
|.682
|79
|5.3
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Frazier
|1
|6.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Sefolosha
|24
|9.8
|16-48
|.333
|8-29
|0-1
|.000
|40
|1.7
|Chandler
|22
|8.7
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.5
|Green
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Nene
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|241.4
|1525-3365
|.453
|570-1634
|772-990
|.780
|4392
|118.7
|OPPONENTS
|37
|241.4
|1563-3421
|.457
|462-1324
|625-826
|.757
|4213
|113.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|37
|179
|216
|6.0
|270
|7.5
|115
|0
|64
|168
|32
|Westbrook
|49
|199
|248
|7.8
|222
|6.9
|122
|1
|48
|142
|12
|Capela
|129
|316
|445
|14.4
|36
|1.2
|82
|0
|31
|47
|56
|Gordon
|5
|17
|22
|1.7
|16
|1.2
|28
|0
|6
|18
|3
|House
|34
|87
|121
|3.9
|40
|1.3
|68
|0
|29
|29
|17
|McLemore
|14
|77
|91
|2.5
|35
|.9
|76
|0
|24
|30
|8
|Tucker
|60
|217
|277
|7.5
|53
|1.4
|120
|0
|43
|40
|17
|Rivers
|18
|63
|81
|2.3
|56
|1.6
|68
|0
|21
|21
|6
|Clemons
|2
|17
|19
|.8
|16
|.7
|19
|0
|6
|13
|5
|Hartenstein
|20
|48
|68
|4.5
|14
|.9
|33
|0
|6
|13
|7
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Frazier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sefolosha
|13
|38
|51
|2.1
|15
|.6
|21
|0
|9
|7
|4
|Chandler
|22
|39
|61
|2.8
|6
|.3
|26
|0
|6
|7
|8
|Green
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nene
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|414
|1333
|1747
|47.2
|793
|21.4
|801
|1
|296
|550
|182
|OPPONENTS
|404
|1308
|1712
|46.3
|956
|25.8
|799
|5
|290
|564
|173
