AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 34 37.6 383-827 .463 177-458 362-419 .864 1305 38.4
Westbrook 31 35.3 280-657 .426 35-149 152-194 .784 747 24.1
Capela 29 33.6 189-293 .645 0-0 42-82 .512 420 14.5
Gordon 12 28.6 47-142 .331 30-96 18-29 .621 142 11.8
House 29 30.8 111-256 .434 63-166 35-46 .761 320 11.0
McLemore 35 23.6 112-277 .404 84-237 36-45 .800 344 9.8
Tucker 35 36.0 109-229 .476 58-151 23-30 .767 299 8.5
Rivers 33 22.6 95-231 .411 42-129 30-44 .682 262 7.9
Hartenstein 13 14.7 30-44 .682 0-1 15-21 .714 75 5.8
Clemons 22 9.1 41-96 .427 30-77 3-4 .750 115 5.2
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 23 9.9 16-48 .333 8-29 0-1 .000 40 1.7
Chandler 22 8.7 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.5
Frazier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Green 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Howard 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Nene 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 35 241.4 1452-3184 .456 546-1549 728-935 .779 4178 119.4
OPPONENTS 35 241.4 1481-3228 .459 438-1248 585-779 .751 3985 113.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 34 169 203 6.0 257 7.6 111 0 62 159 28
Westbrook 49 197 246 7.9 217 7.0 117 1 48 135 12
Capela 114 298 412 14.2 35 1.2 79 0 29 46 53
Gordon 5 16 21 1.8 13 1.1 24 0 6 18 3
House 33 84 117 4.0 38 1.3 64 0 28 27 16
McLemore 13 71 84 2.4 33 .9 71 0 24 29 8
Tucker 57 197 254 7.3 49 1.4 114 0 41 36 16
Rivers 18 60 78 2.4 51 1.5 61 0 18 20 6
Hartenstein 20 42 62 4.8 11 .8 31 0 5 12 7
Clemons 2 14 16 .7 16 .7 18 0 6 12 4
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 12 36 48 2.1 15 .7 21 0 9 7 4
Chandler 22 39 61 2.8 6 .3 26 0 6 7 8
Frazier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Green 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Nene 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 390 1259 1649 47.1 755 21.6 759 1 285 523 172
OPPONENTS 379 1227 1606 45.9 914 26.1 757 5 276 540 163