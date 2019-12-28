AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 31 37.6 343-759 .452 159-427 337-385 .875 1182 38.1
Westbrook 28 35.3 249-585 .426 34-143 144-182 .791 676 24.1
Capela 27 33.6 170-265 .642 0-0 34-70 .486 374 13.9
House 25 30.4 94-213 .441 56-141 35-46 .761 279 11.2
Gordon 9 29.4 34-110 .309 21-74 9-14 .643 98 10.9
McLemore 31 23.8 104-253 .411 77-215 32-41 .780 317 10.2
Tucker 31 36.1 103-213 .484 58-142 23-30 .767 287 9.3
Rivers 29 23.4 86-210 .410 36-115 25-36 .694 233 8.0
Clemons 20 8.2 34-79 .430 25-64 3-4 .750 96 4.8
Clark 16 11.5 20-54 .370 15-46 6-7 .857 61 3.8
Hartenstein 9 11.4 11-16 .688 0-1 9-11 .818 31 3.4
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 23 9.9 16-48 .333 8-29 0-1 .000 40 1.7
Chandler 21 8.5 13-17 .765 0-0 5-9 .556 31 1.5
Frazier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Green 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Nene 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 31 241.6 1279-2829 .452 490-1402 662-836 .792 3710 119.7
OPPONENTS 31 241.6 1307-2845 .459 395-1113 539-711 .758 3548 114.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 31 148 179 5.8 234 7.5 104 0 59 147 22
Westbrook 45 182 227 8.1 199 7.1 107 0 43 124 10
Capela 108 280 388 14.4 32 1.2 74 0 24 46 52
House 30 69 99 4.0 32 1.3 57 0 26 22 14
Gordon 3 14 17 1.9 7 .8 21 0 5 12 2
McLemore 10 61 71 2.3 31 1.0 64 0 22 25 8
Tucker 48 180 228 7.4 45 1.5 105 0 41 33 14
Rivers 18 56 74 2.6 44 1.5 56 0 16 15 6
Clemons 2 12 14 .7 6 .3 16 0 5 8 4
Clark 9 22 31 1.9 10 .6 19 0 2 1 6
Hartenstein 8 18 26 2.9 5 .6 17 0 3 6 4
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 12 36 48 2.1 15 .7 21 0 9 7 4
Chandler 21 35 56 2.7 6 .3 25 0 5 7 7
Frazier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Green 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Nene 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 345 1120 1465 47.3 668 21.5 687 0 261 463 153
OPPONENTS 332 1098 1430 46.1 801 25.8 681 4 246 489 143