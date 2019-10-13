BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .111 .172 27 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 0 1
Tucker .500 .500 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Altuve .333 .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Brantley .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springer .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Gurriel .000 .333 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Díaz .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Correa .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Chirinos .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Bregman .000 .333 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarez .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 0 1 7.00 1 1 0 9.0 13 7 7 3 2 11
James 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 3
Rondón 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Greinke 0 1 4.50 1 1 0 6.0 7 3 3 2 0 6
Abreu 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.2 2 2 2 1 2 0
Pressly 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.2 4 2 2 0 0 1