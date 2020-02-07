HIGH POINT 88, HAMPTON 85
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oliver-Hampton
|25
|2-6
|3-4
|1-7
|2
|2
|8
|Stanley
|38
|11-15
|3-5
|3-10
|1
|2
|25
|Dean
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Heckstall
|37
|6-12
|3-3
|1-3
|2
|4
|18
|Marrow
|39
|8-19
|3-4
|1-2
|8
|4
|20
|Warren
|23
|2-6
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|7
|Griffin
|17
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|7
|C.Shelton
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Anthony
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sow
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-63
|16-20
|10-32
|18
|22
|85
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Heckstall 3-6, Oliver-Hampton 1-1, Warren 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Marrow 1-8, Stanley 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Stanley 2, Dean, Warren).
Turnovers: 12 (Heckstall 3, Marrow 3, Griffin 2, Warren 2, Dean, Stanley).
Steals: 6 (Marrow 2, Oliver-Hampton 2, Griffin, Heckstall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|17
|1-4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Peterson
|27
|1-5
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|3
|Sanchez
|29
|11-14
|2-4
|8-9
|1
|1
|24
|Randleman
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Jo.Wright
|39
|3-13
|4-4
|0-8
|4
|2
|11
|Ja.Wright
|28
|10-13
|9-11
|0-1
|2
|2
|34
|Slay
|24
|1-7
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|0
|7
|Izunabor
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|2
|Hughes
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|22-29
|13-37
|15
|17
|88
Percentages: FG .468, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Ja.Wright 5-7, Coleman 1-1, Slay 1-4, Jo.Wright 1-5, Randleman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Izunabor 3, Sanchez 3, Randleman).
Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 3, Izunabor 2, Peterson 2, Ja.Wright, Jo.Wright, Randleman, Slay, Thomas).
Steals: 6 (Ja.Wright 3, Izunabor, Jo.Wright, Slay).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hampton
|39
|46
|—
|85
|High Point
|40
|48
|—
|88
A_811 (1,750).