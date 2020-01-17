https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/HIGH-POINT-68-UNC-ASHEVILLE-66-14982146.php
HIGH POINT 68, UNC-ASHEVILLE 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Peterson
|34
|2-8
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|2
|4
|Jo.Wright
|33
|3-12
|3-3
|1-5
|2
|4
|10
|Ja.Wright
|28
|5-10
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|4
|14
|Slay
|28
|4-9
|6-7
|1-6
|1
|3
|17
|Coleman
|24
|5-10
|3-3
|0-5
|4
|3
|15
|Sanchez
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|5-14
|1
|1
|4
|Izunabor
|17
|1-2
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Randleman
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|16-18
|15-47
|11
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .379, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Slay 3-7, Ja.Wright 2-5, Coleman 2-6, Jo.Wright 1-6, Randleman 0-1, Peterson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sanchez 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Peterson 5, Slay 4, Izunabor 2, Ja.Wright 2, Jo.Wright 2, Sanchez 2).
Steals: 2 (Ja.Wright, Jo.Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|38
|5-14
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|2
|12
|Baker
|35
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Batts
|34
|6-10
|2-5
|0-7
|6
|1
|15
|Jude
|32
|5-11
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|16
|Thorpe
|32
|5-11
|3-6
|1-5
|1
|4
|13
|Stephney
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Levitch
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Battle
|4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Worthy
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|7-16
|3-19
|10
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .438.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Jude 5-11, Jones 2-6, Baker 1-3, Batts 1-3, Stephney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Baker, Battle, Batts, Jones).
Turnovers: 8 (Batts 2, Thorpe 2, Worthy 2, Baker, Jude).
Steals: 9 (Jones 3, Jude 2, Stephney 2, Baker, Thorpe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|High Point
|35
|33
|—
|68
|UNC-Asheville
|28
|38
|—
|66
A_1,176 (3,200).
View Comments