Green Bay 23, Detroit 20
|Green Bay
|0
|3
|7
|13
|—
|23
|Detroit
|7
|10
|0
|3
|—
|20
Det_Blough 19 pass from Amendola (Prater kick), 7:59. Drive: 8 plays, 73 yards, 4:14. Key Plays: Blough 17 pass to Golladay on 3rd-and-8; Scarbrough 15 run; Blough 13 pass to Golladay; T.Johnson 14 run.
Det_K.Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 3:13. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Blough 42 pass to Golladay; Blough 15 pass to Thomas; Blough 7 pass to Lacy on 3rd-and-5; Blough 5 run on 3rd-and-6.
GB_FG M.Crosby 32, :20. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Rodgers 18 pass to Graham on 3rd-and-6; Rodgers 33 pass to D.Adams; Ervin 10 run.
Det_FG Prater 42, :00. Drive: 4 plays, 51 yards, 00:20. Key Plays: T.Johnson 40 run; T.Johnson 11 run.
GB_D.Adams 20 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 3:10. Drive: 12 plays, 95 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: Rodgers 10 pass to Lazard; Rodgers 12 pass to Lewis; Rodgers 18 pass to Lazard.
GB_FG M.Crosby 40, 12:07. Drive: 12 plays, 51 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Rodgers 10 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-6; Jones 11 run.
Det_FG Prater 56, 11:08. Drive: 4 plays, 38 yards, 00:59. Key Plays: Alexander 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty; P.Smith 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-7.
GB_Lazard 28 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 5:19. Drive: 7 plays, 40 yards, 2:33. Key Plays: Martinez 22 interception return to Detroit 40; Rodgers 3 pass to D.Adams on 4th-and-1.
GB_FG M.Crosby 33, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 1:20. Key Plays: Wilson 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Rodgers 11 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Rodgers 31 pass to Jones.
A_62,840.
___
|GB
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|25
|17
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|18
|5
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-20
|3-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|432
|305
|Total Plays
|86
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|120
|171
|Rushes
|30
|25
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|6.8
|NET YARDS PASSING
|312
|134
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-11
|1-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|323
|141
|Completed-Att.
|27-55
|13-30
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.6
|4.3
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|4-1-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-44.2
|7-45.3
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|128
|11
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|4-89
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-22
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|9-97
|4-50
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:56
|25:04
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 25-100, Ervin 1-10, D.Williams 2-9, Rodgers 2-1. Detroit, T.Johnson 3-65, K.Johnson 11-53, Scarbrough 9-42, Blough 2-11.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-55-1-323. Detroit, Blough 12-29-1-122, Amendola 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-93, Lazard 4-69, Graham 4-49, Allison 3-17, Jones 2-43, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Tonyan 2-9, Lewis 1-12, Kumerow 1-7, Ervin 1-5. Detroit, Golladay 3-72, Amendola 2-16, Lacy 2-12, James 2-5, Blough 1-19, Thomas 1-15, McKissic 1-4, Agnew 1-(minus 2).
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Ervin 2-17. Detroit, Agnew 1-11.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Ervin 4-89. Detroit, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Martinez 6-1-1, Alexander 5-0-0, Amos 5-0-0, Clark 3-2-0, Savage 3-0-0, King 2-1-0, Fackrell 2-0-0, Lowry 2-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, T.Williams 1-1-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Keke 1-0-0, P.Smith 1-0-0, Z.Smith 0-1-0. Detroit, Melvin 8-0-0, Harris 4-0-1, Oruwariye 4-0-0, Atkins 3-2-0, Wilson 3-2-0, Bryant 3-1-0, Walker 3-1-0, Coleman 3-0-0, Killebrew 3-0-0, Slay 3-0-0, Harrison 2-1-0, Longa 2-1-0, Reeves-Maybin 2-1-0, Flowers 0-2-0, Herron 0-2-0, Okwara 0-2-0, Pittman 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Martinez 1-22. Detroit, Oruwariye 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, M.Crosby 51.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Paul King, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ James Coleman, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Carl Madsen.