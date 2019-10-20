https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Greek-Standings-14548364.php
Greek Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Olympiacos FC
|7
|6
|1
|0
|14
|3
|19
|AO Xanthi FC
|7
|5
|0
|2
|10
|8
|15
|PAOK
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|9
|14
|OFI Crete FC
|7
|4
|1
|2
|15
|8
|13
|AEK Athens
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|6
|11
|AE Larissa FC
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|7
|9
|Volos Nps
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7
|12
|9
|Aris Thessaloniki FC
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|9
|8
|Atromitos Athens
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|10
|8
|Asteras Tripolis
|7
|2
|0
|5
|8
|12
|6
|Panathinaikos
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|5
|Lamia
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|8
|4
|Panaitolikos
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|12
|2
|Panionios
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|11
|-2
___
Olympiacos FC 2, OFI Crete FC 1
Panaitolikos 2, AE Larissa FC 2
Panionios 0, Asteras Tripolis 1
AO Xanthi FC 0, Aris Thessaloniki FC 1
PAOK (Greece) vs. Lamia (Greece), 1500 GMT
AEK Athens (Greece) vs. Volos Nps (---), 1630 GMT
Atromitos Athens (Greece) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece), 1700 GMT
OFI Crete FC (Greece) vs. AO Xanthi FC (Greece), 1415 GMT
Volos Nps (---) vs. PAOK (Greece), 1630 GMT
Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. AE Larissa FC (Greece), 1300 GMT
Atromitos Athens (Greece) vs. Panionios (Greece), 1500 GMT
Aris Thessaloniki FC (Greece) vs. Panaitolikos (Greece), 1515 GMT
Olympiacos FC (Greece) vs. AEK Athens (Greece), 1730 GMT
Asteras Tripolis (Greece) vs. Lamia (Greece), 1730 GMT
