https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Greek-Results-14457966.php
Greek Results
ATHENS, GREECE (AP) - Results from Greek football:
Atromitos Athens 2, PAOK 3
OFI Crete FC 3, Panaitolikos 1
Olympiacos FC 5, Volos Nps 0
Volos Nps 1, OFI Crete FC 0
Asteras Tripolis (Greece) vs. Atromitos Athens (Greece),
Panaitolikos (Greece) vs. AEK Athens (Greece),
Aris Thessaloniki FC (Greece) vs. AE Larissa FC (Greece),
Olympiacos FC (Greece) vs. Lamia (Greece),
Atromitos Athens (Greece) vs. Panaitolikos (Greece),
View Comments