THROUGH FEBRUARY 23

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 76 2.17
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1747 65 2.23
Anton Khudobin Dallas 26 1435 54 2.26
Pavel Francouz Colorado 26 1428 54 2.27
Jake Allen St. Louis 21 1154 44 2.29
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 31 1723 68 2.37
Ilya Samsonov Washington 24 1292 52 2.41
Jaroslav Halak Boston 29 1709 69 2.42
Ben Bishop Dallas 41 2300 94 2.45
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 40 2237 92 2.47
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Carter Hart Philadelphia 37 1998 84 2.52
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 45 2648 113 2.56
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 46 2765 119 2.58

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 46 2765 32 11 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 45 2648 27 11 7
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 52 2911 26 20 5
Carey Price Montreal 53 3141 26 22 5
Frederik Andersen Toronto 47 2701 25 13 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 45 2641 25 14 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 23 16 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 23 6 6
David Rittich Calgary 44 2554 23 15 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 47 2622 22 18 5
Braden Holtby Washington 43 2433 22 13 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 41 2300 21 13 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 43 2442 21 12 7
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1747 20 9 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 39 2261 20 16 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 37 1998 19 12 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 40 2237 19 12 4
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 18 12 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 35 1937 18 13 4
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 33 1944 17 9 5

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 52 2911 132 1477 .918 26 20 5
Carey Price Montreal 53 3141 142 1464 .912 26 22 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 117 1303 .918 23 16 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 46 2765 119 1301 .916 32 11 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 47 2701 134 1297 .906 25 13 6
John Gibson Anaheim 46 2709 136 1270 .903 17 24 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 47 2622 144 1266 .898 22 18 5
David Rittich Calgary 44 2554 124 1224 .908 23 15 5
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 43 2442 111 1204 .916 21 12 7
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 45 2641 123 1182 .906 25 14 5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 45 2648 113 1179 .913 27 11 7
Ben Bishop Dallas 41 2300 94 1114 .922 21 13 4
Braden Holtby Washington 43 2433 127 1102 .897 22 13 5
Robin Lehner Chicago 33 1875 94 1058 .918 16 10 5
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 40 2237 92 1051 .920 19 12 4
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 39 2171 105 1036 .908 13 19 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 39 2329 115 1018 .898 13 22 4
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 90 977 .916 18 12 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 76 977 .928 23 6 6
Petr Mrazek Carolina 39 2261 102 964 .904 20 16 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 31 1723 5 12 9 8
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 45 2641 4 25 14 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 52 2911 4 26 20 5
Carey Price Montreal 53 3141 4 26 22 5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 45 2648 3 27 11 7
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 43 2442 3 21 12 7
Jaroslav Halak Boston 29 1709 3 16 6 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1747 3 20 9 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 39 2261 3 20 16 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2102 3 23 6 6
James Reimer Carolina 25 1378 3 14 6 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 35 1937 3 18 13 4
Alex Stalock Minnesota 31 1759 3 15 9 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 47 2701 2 25 13 6
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 28 1530 2 14 12 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 2 18 12 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 2 23 16 4
Antti Raanta Arizona 32 1763 2 14 14 3
David Rittich Calgary 44 2554 2 23 15 5