Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 7 1.4
Ryan Miller Anaheim 2 120 3 1.5
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 5 296 8 1.62
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 177 5 1.69
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 7 1.72
Samuel Montembeault Florida 2 102 3 1.75
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 1.84
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 11 1.85
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 63 2 1.9
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 2 124 4 1.92
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 59 2 2.0
Alex Stalock Minnesota 3 144 5 2.07
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 9 2.2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 9 2.23
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 4 210 8 2.27
Carter Hart Philadelphia 4 219 9 2.45
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 8 463 19 2.46
Robin Lehner Chicago 2 121 5 2.46
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 238 10 2.51
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 4 212 9 2.55

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 8 463 5 2 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 366 5 0 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 5 0 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 7 421 5 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 6 344 4 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 4 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 4 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 272 4 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 4 239 4 0 0
David Rittich Calgary 7 424 4 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 302 4 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 355 3 3 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 299 3 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 5 296 3 2 0
Carey Price Montreal 6 365 3 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 3 0 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 3 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 238 3 1 0
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 2 124 2 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 2 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 7 148 0.953 5 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 177 5 102 0.951 2 1 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 5 296 8 158 0.949 3 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 7 130 0.946 3 0 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 63 2 36 0.944 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 11 185 0.941 4 2 0
Ryan Miller Anaheim 2 120 3 51 0.941 2 0 0
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 2 124 4 64 0.938 2 0 0
Samuel Montembeault Florida 2 102 3 48 0.938 0 0 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 9 136 0.934 4 0 0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 104 0.933 3 1 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 59 2 29 0.931 1 0 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 2 121 5 72 0.931 1 0 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 3 144 5 70 0.929 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 2 117 5 69 0.928 1 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 8 463 19 258 0.926 5 2 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 9 122 0.926 2 2 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 4 210 8 106 0.925 2 1 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 4 212 9 117 0.923 2 2 0
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 2 123 7 90 0.922 0 1 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 2 5 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 177 1 2 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 4 219 1 2 1 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 272 1 4 1 0
Carey Price Montreal 6 365 1 3 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 1 3 0 1
David Rittich Calgary 7 424 1 4 2 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 3 144 1 1 1 0