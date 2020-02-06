Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 17 1-6 0-0 5-6 0 1 2
Davis 30 9-18 4-4 4-6 1 3 22
Hankerson 34 4-13 8-8 1-9 3 0 18
McCloud 34 8-15 3-4 0-2 6 3 20
Schwartz 30 3-7 4-4 1-8 2 3 13
Pipes 30 3-6 2-2 0-4 2 3 10
Bell 12 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 1 3
McNair 10 0-0 1-2 1-3 1 3 1
Crist 3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 30-69 22-24 13-42 15 17 91

Percentages: FG .435, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Schwartz 3-5, Pipes 2-4, Hankerson 2-6, Bell 1-1, McCloud 1-3, Crist 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hankerson, Patterson, Schwartz).

Turnovers: 12 (McCloud 3, Patterson 3, Hankerson 2, McNair 2, Davis, Pipes).

Steals: 7 (Hankerson 2, McCloud 2, Bell, Patterson, Schwartz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IUPUI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goss 39 2-6 0-0 3-14 1 4 4
Kenyon 13 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Burk 39 13-24 5-6 1-5 3 2 33
Minnett 37 11-27 2-3 0-1 3 3 32
Weatherford 39 2-10 2-2 3-5 6 2 8
White 16 2-3 1-2 4-6 0 5 5
Depersia 14 1-3 1-1 1-2 4 1 3
Stoltz 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 31-74 11-14 12-34 18 20 85

Percentages: FG .419, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Minnett 8-18, Weatherford 2-5, Burk 2-8, Kenyon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Burk).

Turnovers: 9 (Minnett 3, Burk 2, Goss 2, Weatherford 2).

Steals: 1 (Burk).

Technical Fouls: None.

Green Bay 47 44 91
IUPUI 27 58 85

A_2,394 (6,500).