GRAMBLING ST. 81, MVSU 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MVSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samaha
|25
|0-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|0
|Alston
|14
|2-7
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|2
|5
|Green
|35
|10-21
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|0
|26
|Hunter
|35
|5-20
|1-2
|0-7
|4
|4
|14
|Sarnor
|35
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|7
|4
|0
|Barnes
|21
|4-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|12
|Kowouto
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Lyons
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Kimble
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Milojevic
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-68
|4-5
|10-32
|14
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .338, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-39, .282 (Barnes 4-10, Green 3-9, Hunter 3-13, Alston 1-3, Sarnor 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Green, Hunter, Samaha).
Turnovers: 18 (Green 5, Hunter 4, Samaha 3, Alston 2, Kimble 2, Lyons, Sarnor).
Steals: 8 (Alston 3, Hunter 2, Sarnor 2, Barnes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|19
|3-8
|0-2
|2-6
|2
|2
|6
|Christon
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Edwards
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|11
|Moss
|31
|9-17
|5-5
|0-10
|1
|2
|25
|Smith
|26
|4-7
|4-4
|1-4
|7
|2
|14
|Cunningham
|22
|0-3
|1-2
|1-5
|6
|1
|1
|Bunch
|21
|4-4
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|9
|Gaston
|17
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Randolph
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|Munford
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Henyard
|2
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|12-18
|11-41
|19
|10
|81
Percentages: FG .470, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Smith 2-3, Moss 2-5, Edwards 1-1, Christon 1-2, Munford 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, Gaston 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Henyard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bunch 3, Cunningham, Jackson).
Turnovers: 14 (Christon 3, Smith 3, Gaston 2, Jackson 2, Moss 2, Edwards, Munford).
Steals: 7 (Randolph 3, Smith 2, Edwards, Moss).
Technical Fouls: None.
|MVSU
|22
|39
|—
|61
|Grambling St.
|43
|38
|—
|81
A_1,401 (7,500).