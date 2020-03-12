Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA SOUTHERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crawley 30 5-8 5-10 9-16 1 3 15
Jackson 35 7-17 5-7 0-6 2 1 20
McCadden 32 3-7 2-2 0-5 1 3 9
Smith 32 5-11 3-4 1-4 1 2 13
Wishart 29 4-7 0-0 2-4 1 2 10
Carter 21 5-9 0-0 2-5 1 2 10
D.Jones 13 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 3 2
Viti 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Cincore 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lincoln 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sowers 1 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Walker 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Yuminami 1 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 30-64 17-25 15-45 7 18 81

Percentages: FG .469, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Wishart 2-4, McCadden 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Cincore 0-1, Crawley 0-1, Lincoln 0-1, Walker 0-1, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter, Crawley, McCadden).

Turnovers: 10 (Crawley 3, D.Jones 2, McCadden 2, Smith 2, Wishart).

Steals: 4 (Jackson 3, McCadden).

Technical Fouls: Jones, 13:05 first.

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thomas 17 4-6 0-1 1-3 0 4 8
Phillips 31 3-11 0-1 2-5 0 1 6
Roberts 27 1-5 4-4 0-1 4 2 6
Williams 31 7-15 3-4 1-5 4 3 20
Wilson 31 4-9 2-3 0-5 1 3 10
Allen 29 3-11 0-0 0-3 1 2 7
J.Jones 16 0-0 1-2 2-5 1 3 1
Ivery 7 2-4 0-0 2-2 0 2 4
Linder 7 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Clerkley 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-63 10-15 9-30 11 22 62

Percentages: FG .381, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Williams 3-8, Allen 1-8, Phillips 0-3, Roberts 0-4, Wilson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas).

Turnovers: 12 (Wilson 4, Roberts 3, Williams 3, Allen, J.Jones).

Steals: 5 (Phillips 2, Williams 2, Ivery).

Technical Fouls: Ivery, 13:05 first.

Georgia Southern 34 47 81
Georgia St. 33 29 62

