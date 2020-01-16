FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pons 36 4-13 0-0 2-8 1 1 8
James 31 3-9 2-2 1-4 3 2 11
Bowden 28 5-12 2-3 1-3 1 4 12
Vescovi 25 3-7 0-0 1-3 3 1 7
Fulkerson 22 2-2 2-2 0-4 2 4 6
Johnson 20 1-4 2-2 1-2 1 2 5
Plavsic 17 2-6 1-3 1-3 0 2 5
Nkamhoua 13 2-3 0-0 2-3 0 1 4
Pember 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Gaines 2 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-60 9-12 10-31 11 18 63

Percentages: FG .400, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (James 3-6, Pember 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Vescovi 1-4, Gaines 0-1, Bowden 0-5, Pons 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Pons 2, Nkamhoua).

Turnovers: 10 (Nkamhoua 3, Vescovi 2, Bowden, James, Pember, Plavsic, Pons).

Steals: 4 (James 2, Bowden, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gresham 33 3-5 0-1 1-7 2 2 6
Edwards 32 7-17 7-8 0-6 3 1 26
Camara 29 3-5 2-4 2-5 1 1 8
Hammonds 25 7-10 4-5 2-5 0 2 21
Wheeler 23 2-7 0-0 0-2 4 3 5
Brown 18 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Harris 16 2-3 3-3 0-2 1 2 7
Crump 15 1-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Fagan 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-57 16-21 5-31 12 13 80

Percentages: FG .474, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Edwards 5-10, Hammonds 3-3, Wheeler 1-1, Crump 1-5, Camara 0-1, Harris 0-1, Gresham 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Camara).

Turnovers: 9 (Edwards 2, Fagan 2, Hammonds 2, Camara, Crump, Wheeler).

Steals: 9 (Gresham 3, Brown 2, Fagan, Hammonds, Harris, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee 28 35 63
Georgia 47 33 80

A_10,313 (10,523).