FG FT Reb
SAINT JOSEPH'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edwards 17 0-4 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Brown 36 4-10 0-0 1-3 3 4 10
Daly 38 12-23 1-4 0-5 3 2 28
Freeman 35 5-13 2-2 0-6 1 3 16
Moore 33 2-5 5-6 3-5 1 5 9
Longpre 23 2-5 0-2 1-4 1 1 4
Douglas 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Ashley 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Foster 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-63 8-14 5-24 11 21 70

Percentages: FG .413, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Freeman 4-7, Daly 3-9, Brown 2-6, Douglas 1-2, Ashley 0-1, Moore 0-1, Longpre 0-3, Edwards 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Freeman).

Turnovers: 6 (Daly 2, Moore 2, Douglas, Freeman).

Steals: 6 (Freeman 3, Brown, Daly, Edwards).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Oduro 12 1-3 1-2 1-1 0 2 3
Wilson 36 10-16 2-4 2-9 2 3 24
Greene 40 3-13 7-8 1-9 2 3 14
Johnson 31 2-4 2-5 2-8 4 1 6
Miller 38 8-13 3-5 1-7 2 0 19
Mar 26 4-6 0-2 2-6 1 0 8
Calixte 10 1-4 1-2 2-3 1 2 3
Douglas-Stanley 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-60 16-28 11-44 12 12 77

Percentages: FG .483, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Wilson 2-3, Greene 1-7, Douglas-Stanley 0-1, Mar 0-1, Miller 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Mar, Oduro).

Turnovers: 11 (Wilson 3, Greene 2, Johnson 2, Calixte, Mar, Miller, Oduro).

Steals: 1 (Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph's 27 43 70
George Mason 38 39 77

.