Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
|Florida
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Florida, Vatrano 9 (Hoffman), 2:28. 2, Pittsburgh, McCann 11 (Hornqvist, Simon), 3:52. 3, Florida, Connolly 16 (Trocheck, Matheson), 10:44.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, Florida, Hoffman 14 (Vatrano, Stillman), 8:52. 5, Florida, Dadonov 18 (Huberdeau), 17:32 (en).
Shots on Goal_Florida 11-13-11_35. Pittsburgh 10-13-9_32.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Driedger 4-1-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-6-1 (34-31).
A_18,564 (18,387). T_2:25.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Tyson Baker.
