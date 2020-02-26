Recommended Video:

Florida 0 1 1 2
Arizona 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, Arizona, Richardson 6 (Hinostroza, Hjalmarsson), 14:16 (sh).

Second Period_2, Florida, Vatrano 16 (Ekblad, Hoffman), 11:03.

Third Period_3, Florida, Hoffman 25 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 8:50 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Florida 8-7-10_25. Arizona 12-12-14_38.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Arizona 0 of 0.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 23-18-5 (38 shots-37 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 15-9-2 (25-23).

A_12,391 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.