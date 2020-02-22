https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/FURMAN-67-WOFFORD-66-15076521.php
FURMAN 67, WOFFORD 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goodwin
|30
|7-9
|1-3
|5-11
|2
|3
|15
|Hollowell
|27
|2-9
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|5
|Hoover
|37
|5-16
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|1
|15
|Murphy
|34
|7-11
|1-1
|0-3
|5
|2
|17
|Stumpe
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|2
|6
|Theme-Love
|19
|0-1
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Bigelow
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Jones
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Richardson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|7-10
|10-35
|14
|15
|66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Hoover 3-11, Murphy 2-3, Stumpe 2-6, Bigelow 1-3, Hollowell 1-8, Theme-Love 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin).
Turnovers: 14 (Goodwin 3, Murphy 3, Hollowell 2, Jones 2, Bigelow, Hoover, Richardson, Theme-Love).
Steals: 3 (Stumpe 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gurley
|33
|7-16
|5-6
|2-7
|1
|2
|22
|Mounce
|20
|2-7
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Slawson
|26
|3-6
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|3
|9
|Bothwell
|35
|8-13
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|18
|Lyons
|38
|3-12
|4-5
|0-3
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter
|38
|0-4
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|0
|Pugh
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Kenney
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|14-19
|7-24
|9
|11
|67
Percentages: FG .407, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Gurley 3-3, Pugh 1-1, Bothwell 1-4, Slawson 0-1, Hunter 0-4, Mounce 0-4, Lyons 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bothwell, Gurley, Mounce).
Turnovers: 5 (Lyons 3, Gurley, Mounce).
Steals: 11 (Hunter 3, Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Gurley 2, Mounce).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wofford
|33
|33
|—
|66
|Furman
|26
|41
|—
|67
A_6,096 (14,897).
