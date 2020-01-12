FG FT Reb
MORGAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Devonish 37 2-10 4-5 0-3 3 3 9
Baxter 30 2-4 5-6 1-6 0 4 10
Davis 26 7-10 1-1 2-6 0 4 15
Syfax 25 4-6 0-0 3-7 1 1 9
Burke 21 2-8 5-6 0-1 0 2 10
Rawls 19 0-5 2-3 1-4 1 3 2
Miller 15 1-2 3-4 3-5 1 1 5
Okafor 14 3-3 0-0 2-3 0 2 6
Grantsaan 12 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Sorber 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-52 20-25 13-37 6 24 68

Percentages: FG .423, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Syfax 1-1, Baxter 1-3, Devonish 1-3, Burke 1-7, Davis 0-1, Grantsaan 0-3, Rawls 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Baxter 4).

Turnovers: 19 (Baxter 4, Davis 4, Devonish 3, Syfax 3, Burke, Miller, Okafor, Rawls, Sorber).

Steals: 3 (Davis 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Randolph 37 6-13 7-11 0-4 2 0 19
Reaves 36 2-8 2-2 3-4 4 2 6
Melton 31 3-10 1-2 0-0 0 0 9
Jones 25 5-13 1-2 4-6 1 5 11
Moragne 22 1-2 2-2 1-2 0 5 4
Core 18 0-3 0-0 0-4 1 1 0
Desir 16 5-8 4-5 2-3 2 4 14
Myles 15 4-7 5-7 2-3 2 2 14
Totals 200 26-64 22-31 12-26 12 19 77

Percentages: FG .406, FT .710.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Melton 2-4, Myles 1-4, Jones 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Reaves 4, Randolph 3, Core, Jones).

Steals: 10 (Randolph 3, Core 2, Reaves 2, Jones, Melton, Moragne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Morgan St. 24 44 68
Florida A&M 28 49 77

A_1,879 (9,639).