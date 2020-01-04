Edmonton 0 2 2 4
Boston 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 31 (Marchand, Krug), 3:10 (pp).

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Haas 4, 7:41. 3, Edmonton, Nurse 3 (Draisaitl), 19:53.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 23 (Bear, Kassian), 1:48. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 24, 19:51 (en).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-10-7_26. Boston 6-9-21_36.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 8-9-3 (36 shots-35 saves). Boston, Halak 9-4-5 (25-22).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:24.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brian Murphy.